Inauguration: APC Breaks 49 Years Jinx In Ondo – Adetimehin

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin has said the party has broken a 49-year-old jinx of transiting from one progressive party to another.

Adetimehin, in a statement on Sunday, said all governors of the state since its creation in 1976, starting with Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin, had tried unsuccessfully to install a successor or transit from one ruling party to another.

In the statement titled ‘Ondo State’s First Successful Party Transition with Governor Aiyedatiwa,’ Adetimehin said it is historic for the APC to produce two successive governments since the state was created in 1976.

According to him, Governor Aiyedatiwa’s inauguration, slated for February 24, marks a significant milestone in the state’s political landscape. It is the first time in history that a transition from one governor to another under the same party is occurring.

“As we reflect on the trajectory of governance in Ondo State since the inception of democratic rule, we cannot overlook the challenges and obstacles that previous administrations faced.

“No party has successfully transitioned from one member to another, despite the efforts and popularity of their leaders.

“Chief Adekunle Ajayi of the Unity Party of Nigeria could not effectuate this transition, even with the immense followership of the revered Pa Awolowo’s UPN party.

“The late Chief Bamidele Olomiluwa’s tenure at SDP was abruptly cut short by the machinations of the military junta.

“Chief Adebayo Adefarati, despite his overwhelming victory, found his party’s AD unable to secure a second term.

“Similarly, Chief Olusegun Agagu of the PDP experienced the same fate when the Labour Party, under the leadership of Dr Olusegun Mimiko, took the reins of governance.

“This has been the trajectory of our governorship elections until the significant leadership of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, whose dedication to the progressive ideals of our party laid a strong foundation for the continuity we witness today.

“His commitment to the party and the people of Ondo State has been instrumental in facilitating the emergence of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa as the first governor in our history to be elected by the same party in succession.

“As a political party, we are profoundly humbled by this epoch-making achievement, especially considering the unprecedented victory we recorded in the recent governorship election, winning all 18 local government areas in the state and securing overwhelming victory in 202 out of 203 wards. This is a testament to the trust and confidence the people of Ondo State have in our party and the vision we represent,” he said.

Adetimehin said the party must justify the immense responsibility bestowed upon Governor Aiyedatiwa with the mandate given to him.

He noted that the party would stand firmly with him on the journey, and be committed to ensuring that he succeeds in this assignment over the next four years.

