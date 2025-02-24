Inauguration: Aiyedatiwa Woos Opposition Parties, Candidates

Share

Ondo State governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has extended hands of fellowship to opposition political parties and the candidates that contested the November 16 governorship election with him.

In his inaugural speech as the seventh elected governor of the state on Monday, February 24, Aiyedatiwa described the election that brought him in as the governor as credible, free, and fair and appealed to his opponents to join hands with him in the development of the state.

At a well-attended inauguration witnessed by prominent indigenes of the state, leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by the National Chairman, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, and National Assembly members, the governor said his administration would be fair to all citizens irrespective of tribe and religion.

The governor thanked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a credible, free, and fair Governorship Election in the state, saying the electoral umpire has demonstrated that the future is very bright for democracy in Nigeria.

Aiyedatiwa expressed the importance of peace and stability in the state saying development can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace.

He urged all residents of the state to work towards the goal of ensuring peace.

His words, “We must strive to eschew violence, promote understanding, and foster a sense of community and shared purpose.

“We will work tirelessly to ensure that our state becomes a model for sustainable development and good governance.

“We will be transparent, accountable, and responsive to the needs of our people. We shall govern with integrity and the fear of God.”

The governor and his administration would provide a level playing ground for all to maximize their God-given potential while creating an enabling environment for all to optimize the countless opportunities that abound in our State.

According to him, nobody would be discriminated against on account of political, cultural, religious, gender, or ethnic propensities.

Appealing to opponents to join hands in the development of the state, Aiyedatiwa said “By the same token, I like to appeal to our friends in the opposition parties to join hands with our administration to develop the Sunshine State.

“We do not need unnecessary political distractions that are costing us time, resources, and energies that could be redirected and gainfully utilized for accelerated development of the State. There is room enough for all.”

Also, the new governor promised

harmonious working relationship with the legislative and judicial arms of government.

He said he recognized that the collective success of the administration depends on collaboration, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to the well-being of the populace.

Among the dignitaries present were Governors Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, former governor of Ondo State, Dr Segun Mimiko, his Ogun and Osun States counterparts, Chief Segun Osoba and Bisi Akande.

Others included traditional rulers led by the Deji of Akure and Chairman of Ondo State Council of Obas, Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi Ogunlade, Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, his Youth Development counterpart, Ayo Olawande and a member of House of Representatives representing Akure South/North federal constituency, Prince Abiodun Adesida.

