Inauguration: Aiyedatiwa Unfolds Seven-Point Agenda

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has unfolded a seven-point agenda titled ‘Our Ease’ that will guide his administration in the next four years.

At a press conference held at Araromi Seaside in Ilaje Local Government, Aiyedatiwa said the agenda for the people, which has been encapsulated in the All Progressives Congress (APC) manifestos include security and rule of Law, urban/rural development cum agriculture and rural economy.

Others, he said, included revolutionary technology, advancement, and industrialization, efficient healthcare and socio-economic welfare, adequate power and affordable energy, sustainable infrastructure development and tourism, education, human capital development, and entrepreneurship.

Aiyedatiwa unfolded the commitment of his administration to expand the tourism and investment prospects of the state.

The Governor reiterated that his visit to Araromi Seaside was aimed at showcasing the riverine region’s vast economic opportunities, saying that investors are already showing interest in those opportunities.

In his words, “The strategic location of this area, just a 45-minute journey away from Lagos, will become even more accessible with the ongoing development of the coastal highway. This project will enhance connectivity and boost tourism.”

The governor revealed that La Campagne Tropicana and others are already in discussion with the government, adding that such partnerships would materialize in the coming months.

He assured that with the availability of boats, accessing the area would be seamless, opening doors for job creation and economic growth.

According to him “This visit is all about showcasing what Ondo State has to offer.

“We want investors, both local and international, to see the untapped opportunities that exist in Araromi and other parts of the state.

“Our coastline, infrastructure projects, and strategic partnerships all point to a bright future for tourism, trade, and economic expansion.

“Ondo State is open for business, and we are ready to work with stakeholders to transform our natural assets into thriving economic hubs that will create jobs, boost revenue, and enhance the quality of life for our people,” Governor Aiyedatiwa declared.

Governor Aiyedatiwa assured that every sector of the economy would benefit from his administration’s Our Ease agenda, which is designed to drive holistic development.

On concerns over the delayed deep sea port project, which had received licensing approval from former President Muhammadu Buhari, the Governor explained that an error in the initial approval process necessitated a restart.

However, he assured that progress is underway, revealing that he has engaged with international investors to ensure the Ondo State Deep Sea Port becomes a reality.

Speaking on infrastructure, the Governor reiterated his commitment to road construction and maintenance across all 18 local government areas, assuring that new roads and bridges would be built to improve connectivity and economic activities.

Touching on education, Aiyedatiwa assured that employment letters for newly recruited teachers would be issued after his inauguration.

He also clarified that teachers would be posted across different parts of the state based on their areas of residence to ensure even distribution of manpower and prevent rural-urban drift.

The Governor disclosed that contracts have been awarded for the construction of primary healthcare facilities in the 203 wards across the State, while the ongoing road project at Oda in Akure will be commissioned next month.

In his welcome address, Oba Adeoloye Olawole, the Alara of Araromi Kingdom, expressed profound gratitude for the governor’s focus on development, particularly the award of two intra-town road projects in the area.

The monarch said “Araromi Seaside Kingdom is not just a settlement; it is an economic hub waiting to be fully explored. We are a peaceful, progressive people who value development, education, and collaboration with the state to foster economic growth.”

