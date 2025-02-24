Inauguration: Aiyedatiwa Grants 43 Inmates Clemency

Share

In honour of his inauguration, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has pardoned 43 inmates across different correctional facilities in the state.

The decision was made on Monday, February 24, 2025 as part of efforts to improve reformative justice in the statee.

Among those pardoned, eight inmates have been released immediately.

Additionally, 15 prisoners on death row had their sentences reduced to prison terms, while the remaining 20 had their jail terms adjusted.

Aiyedatiwa acted on recommendations from the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, which is led by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kayode Ajulo.

The decision aligns with his plan to address issues within the justice system and support the reintegration of inmates into society.

