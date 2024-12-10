…Inaugurates Rehabilitated Road Network In Ikoyi

Share

Determined to reduce travel time and enhance productivity, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday inaugurated a new network of roads at Ikoyi, in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state.

He said the upgrading and rehabilitation of the network of roads in Ikoyi reflects his administration’s commitment to transforming Ikoyi into a model district that not only enhances the quality of life for its residents but also strengthens its role as a driver of Lagos’ economic prosperity.

The network of roads comprise Oyinkan Abayomi, Femi Okunnu, Macpherson, Ilabere, Ilu, Inupa, and Kuramo. The road network has a combined length of 5.90 km with the construction of drains and cover slabs serving as walkways, the installation of 80 mm, 45 Mpa interlocking stones, and the provision of streetlights and road signage.

The upgrading and rehabilitation of the network of roads have transformed the road network in Ikoyi, enhancing connectivity with Victoria Island, Osborne Road, and the Third Mainland Bridge while ensuring the area is no longer plagued by flooding.

Speaking during the formal commissioning of the Ikoyi network of roads—Phase II, held at Ilabere Road by Macpherson, the governor said the roads would not only enhance mobility but also catalyse economic growth, improve productivity, and make Lagos more competitive globally.

He said: “Our administration’s THEMES+ Agenda placed transportation and traffic management as a critical priority. We understood that the provision of world-class road infrastructure would not only enhance mobility but also catalyse economic growth, improve productivity, and make Lagos more competitive globally.

“Since the inception of our administration, we have devoted ourselves to rehabilitating, upgrading, and in some cases, reconstructing roads across all five divisions of the state.

These efforts are guided by our commitment to creating seamless access within and between communities, thereby reducing travel time and enhancing productivity.”

Speaking on why his administration embarked on the upgrading and rehabilitation of the roads, Sanwo-Olu said: “Ikoyi, renowned as a hub of economic activity and the property capital of Lagos, has been central to our development agenda.

“Recognising its strategic importance, we launched the Ikoyi Urban Regeneration Initiative in July 2020—a comprehensive effort designed to tackle persistent flooding, streamline traffic flow, and upgrade vital road networks.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to transforming Ikoyi into a model district that not only enhances the quality of life for its residents but also strengthens its role as a driver of Lagos’ economic prosperity.

“Phase 1 of this initiative was completed in June 2021, and today, we are delighted to commission Phase 2, which encompasses the rehabilitation and upgrading of seven strategically important roads: Oyinkan Abayomi, Femi Okunnu, Macpherson, Ilabere, Ilu, Inupa, and Kuramo Roads.

“These projects have transformed the road network in Ikoyi, enhancing connectivity with Victoria Island, Osborne Road, and the Third Mainland Bridge while ensuring the area is no longer plagued by flooding.

“These roads are more than just pathways; they are lifelines for economic activity and community well-being. The improved road infrastructure has reduced travel times, minimised disruption caused by flooding, and boosted the property and business value of Ikoyi.

These upgrades also contribute to creating jobs and fostering economic stability across the state.”

Sanwo-Olu said the State Government is committed to working with Residents’ Associations and Community Development Associations to establish sustainable maintenance strategies, noting that “through these partnerships, we can extend the lifespan of these roads, reduce the occurrence of road damage, and prevent infrastructure theft.”

