Inaugural Speech: Mahama Call For Nat’l Reset, Transformation

Share

The newly sworn-in President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has reeled out his vision for Ghana’s economic recovery, inclusive governance, and institutional reforms.

President Mahama who delivered a powerful inaugural address at Black Star Square expressed gratitude to voters as he vowed that their support would translate into meaningful change.

Focusing on fostering accountability, innovation, and unity, Mahama called on Ghanaians to embrace a national reset to achieve shared prosperity and resilience.

“To the millions of my fellow countrymen and women who joined long queues and waited in the sun to vote for me, you have my sincerest thanks for honouring me.

“Your courage to bring change will not go in vain,” Mahama stated, assuring that his administration would act decisively to address the nation’s challenges.

“I will have the humility to take responsibility for any challenges and be willing to ask for help in resolving them,” he added.

READ ALSO:

Mahama outlined four priority areas for his administration: Economic restoration and stabilisation, Improvement of the business and investment environment, Governance and constitutional reforms, Accountability and anti-corruption efforts

He promised businesses and investors a transparent tax regime to spur growth, declaring, “We will rationalise our tax systems to make them fair and transparent.

He, however, added that the business community must know that Ghana is back in business.”

Mahama urged a reset in faith and attitude toward Ghana’s institutions and leadership, calling on citizens to work collectively toward a better future.

“You are Ghana, I am Ghana. Together, we make this country. Let us enter into a covenant to build the Ghana we all desire,” he said.

The President pledged targeted policies to create jobs for the youth and foster inclusivity. “Our youth represent the heartbeat of our democracy.

Their ambitions will drive our policies,” he noted, introducing a 24-hour economy model to stimulate local industries and create employment.

He also celebrated Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, calling her a symbol of progress in gender equality, stating, “With Nana Jane by my side, we are committed to creating a society where barriers are shattered, and ambitions are realised.”

Mahama’s vision of a 24-hour economy aimed to unleash Ghana’s untapped economic potential.

He described bustling markets, flexible business hours, and responsive public services operating around the clock.

“This model will create decent jobs, stimulate local industries, and attract foreign investments,” he explained.

Mahama affirmed his commitment to a governance model that values diversity, ensuring all Ghanaians have a role in national progress. “Our decisions will prioritise inclusivity, ensuring everyone has a seat at the table,” he emphasised.

He invited business leaders to support his vision, highlighting their pivotal role in Ghana’s growth.

“Your innovation and dedication will be the backbone of our success story,” Mahama assured, promising a business-friendly environment.

The President pledged to strengthen ties with neighbouring countries and foster regional stability and economic growth.

He welcomed international partners, stating, “To our friends from across Africa and the world, I say ‘Akwaaba!’”

Mahama concluded with a heartfelt call to action, urging Ghanaians to work together for a united and prosperous nation.

“This is a patriotic call to action for all of us to participate in building a nation that lives up to its promise,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: