Inaugural Lecture: UNILAG Don Blasts African Leaders For Continent’s Woes

...advocates socialist pan-Africanism as panacea for development

A University of Lagos (UNILAG) don and a Professor of Comparative Political Economy, Adelaja Odukoya, has identified genuine leadership anchored on collective goals, social justice and socialism as pathways to Africa’s renaissance and Nigeria’s development.

This was the main thrust of Prof Odukoya’s inaugural lecture, the university’s sixth Inaugural Lecture in the 2024/2025 academic session.

In his inaugural lecture, titled: “Armageddon?,” Prof Odukoya, a former Chairman of the university chapter of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and the incumbent Zonal Coordinator of the Lagos Zone of the academic staff union, re-introduced his audience, including the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola; former Vice-Chancellors of the university; principal officers;

Deans of Faculties, professors, members staff; guests and other members of academia at the J.F. Ade Ajayi Auditorium of institution to Africa as the birthplace of man, the oldest centre of human civilisation and the second largest continent with about 60 per cent of global arable land on the continent.

These amazing characteristics, he noted, contradict Africa’s record as a land plagued with unprecedented levels of poverty, diseases, malnutrition, illiteracy, social disorganisation, maladministration, underproductive governance, insecurity and underdevelopment.

The inaugural lecturer, who is the Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences, however, bemoaned Nigeria’s unresolved crisis of bad governance and poor economy, even as he condemned what he described as the “opulent lifestyle and insatiable greed of the ruling class at the expense and detriment of the Nigerian masses.”

According to him, the surging insecurity, humongous internal and external national debt profile, as well as debt servicing are all influenced by the trinity of politics, power and wealth accumulation of greedy leaders.

The scholar-activist said: “Africa and Nigeria’s development must be anchored on Socialist Pan-Africanism as an exemplification of the power of the people to collectively empower and develop themselves and combat forces of imperialism responsible for their contemporary exploitation, oppression and backwardness.”

Odukoya, who also expressed serious concerns over the knowledge gap plaguing developmental efforts in Nigeria in particular, and Africa at large, however, suggested the way out of the quagmire.

Thus, the Professor of Comparative Political Economy challenged intellectuals, professionals and citizens to ensure that Africa and Nigeria does not slip into the abyss of global irrelevance and irreverence.

Added to this, the don also stressed the need for concerted efforts in order to end corruption, tackle insecurity and address food crisis in Nigeria with a view to ameliorating the prevalent socio-economic hardship confronting Nigerians and paving the path for growth and development of the country.

Odukoya, who cautioned those in positions of leadership in Africa and Nigeria against over-reliance on foreign aids, further implored stakeholders to be resolute and unapologetic in confronting obstacles undermining the growth and development of Africa, as a whole, and Nigeria in particular.

