Inadequate Sleep Linked To Blood Glucose Fluctuations –Study

Research led by West – lake Laboratory of Life Sciences and Biomedicine in China has found that inadequate sleep duration and late sleep onset are associated with increased glycemic variability in adults.

The study that linked sleep patterns to blood sugar was published in Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Network Open in 2025.

Increased glycemic variability (GV) refers to swings in blood glucose levels, and it has been associated with adverse clinical outcomes and the development and progression of diabetic microvascular.

Diabetic microvascular complications are longterm complications that affect small blood vessels in people with diabetes. These complications can lead to blindness, kidney disease, and painful neuropathies.

Results suggest that maintaining sufficient sleep duration and earlier sleep onset may be a crucial factor in optimising glycemic control and mitigating diabetes-related risks.

