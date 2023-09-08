Inadequate Funding Stalls Nigeria-bound Maritime Bank’s Take-off

After securing administrative office at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Abuja zonal office, delay in the nomination of vice presidents from various member countries and lack of $1 billion initial deposit have hampered the take-off of the Regional Maritime Development Bank (RMDB). Findings revealed that the bank is being established to tap $100 billion resources in the maritime industry yearly by member countries, leading to a cumulative debt of $1 billion in 14 years.

The regional bank is designed to function like a regular commercial bank, requiring sufficient capitalisation to support maritime activities, but lack of adequate funding has slowed down its operation as major countries depend on Nigeria for a larger percentage of the takeoff money.

The RMDB, a baby of the Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA), was conceived by Angola, Benin, Cameroon, Cape Verde, the Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Liberia, Mauritania, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

It was learnt that the delay in nomination of the vice presidents by each country was also linked to the recent recall of Secretary General, Paul Adalikwu by the Federal Ministry of Transportation (marine and blue economy ministry). Notwithstanding in the delay of the bank, the President of Nigeria Chamber of Shipping (NCS), Alhaji Aminu Umar, said that Nigerian ship owners did not need to wait for the bank to take off as there were better opportunities and alternatives that would serve the industry better than the bank.

Umar said: “If there is no maritime bank, that does not meant that Nigerian ship owners cannot have access to funds. One of the funds is the Cabotage Vessel Finace Fund (CVFF). There are other intervention funds that ship owners can be able to access from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which has nothing to do with the CVFF. There are funds and opportunities of finance by other big multilateral organisations.

“Banks like African Export –Import Bank (AFREXIM) and Nigerian Export and Import Bank (NEXIM). Today, NEXIM is leading the financing and championing the establishment of Sealink which is a shipping company that some investors and promoters are trying to push to be able to become liner service within the West African sub-region.”

Before now the Federal Ministry of Transportation had explained that efforts made to acquire accommodation through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) did not yield expected outcome, promising to seek the help of the Attorney General of the Federation to see if one of the forfeited properties could be allocated to the bank. It would be recalled that the idea to establish the regional bank was unveiled at the Bureau of Transport Ministers’ meeting in Angola in 2005, when Nigeria was tipped to host the headquarters, while member countries were asked to contribute $1 billion.

They agreed to focuse on the growth and development in West and Central Africa with a view to raising debt and equity capital of $850 million and $150 million respectively. The approval for Nigeria to host the banks’ headquarters was further ratified at the 13th General Assembly of MOWCA in Dakar, Senegal in July 2008 after which the late President Umaru Yar’Adua approved it in February 2009.

Also, the approvals were further sealed at the 14th General Assembly of MOWCA on August 2011 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. After accepting to host the bank headquarters, MOWCA then asked Nigeria to provide a project secretariat with relevant logistics that would facilitate the takeoff; the draft headquarters agreement, identity and appointment of suitable consultants and draft of a charter for the bank, taking into consideration banking laws and regulations currently in force in Nigeria and the sub-region.

Also, MOWCA recommend- ed the engagement of Messrs KPMG and BGL/NEXTON as financial consultants and Olaniwun Ajayi as legal consultant. The liabilities to the consultants, having been negotiated, were supposed to be underwritten by the Federal Government as part of its equity contribution to the bank.