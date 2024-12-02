Inadequate Funding, Lack Of Personnel Major Challenges Facing Public Varsities –Salam

Share

The outgoing Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Edo State, Prof. Lillian Salami at the weekend said inadequate funding ,and ack of personnel are among others challenges public universities in Nigeria face.

Prof Salami applauded the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) policy of the Bola Tinubu administration, adding that it is avenue to bring those who don’t have the means to pursue their academic dreams on board.

She made the statement at the Thanksgiving and Book Lunch to mark the end of her 5-years tenure as the 10th Substantive Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Edo State.

She said NELFUND is a work in progress that still needs to be better administered in other to meet the needs of more indigent students who may not be able to meet there education need financially.

She said: “NELFUND is trying to bring in equity, equality to everybody and for me it is a process that is still in the works we have not gotten there,there are a lot of things we are trying to get in place, trying to bring those that are outside into the system.’

Share

Please follow and like us: