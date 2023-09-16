INAC Expo 2023, Showpiece of Nigeria’s Colourful Art, Cultural Heritage

This year’s International Art and Craft Expo (INAC 2023), which is the 16th edition, held recently in Abuja, hosted by the National Council for Art and Culture (NCAC), curated by its Director General, Otunba Segun Runsewe, will for many be remembered for showcasing some of the most attractive and colourful cultural heritage of the country as well as promoting international partnership of note.

It recorded the largest presence of international participants, with over 29 countries exhibiting and presenting various art works and cultural pieces while at the national level over 20 states of the federation and corporate bodies and individual exhibitors attended the event, with NCAC leading the charge, with its creative and exciting presentation.

With the theme, Networking Nigerian Craft to the World, participants treated the audience to their various creative and colourful pieces, depicting the cultural beauties of their various countries, including Nigeria. Speaking during the event, Runsewe, who is also the President of the World Crafts Council, African Region, noted that the platform was deliberately created to market Nigerian arts and crafts to the world as well as unite individuals across cultural divide.

According to him, “INAC is a platform we consciously designed to market our crafts and arts to the world, as you can see the number of states and countries in attendance. “We have 29 countries, 16 states and 21 non-governmental organisations already at the opening.

This is for everyone regardless of their country, to network, collaborate and make fortune from the platform. “For me, the sector is key to uniting Nigerians and the world, we must continue to put Nigeria together in all we do. “The international communities are the biggest informants to the world, this platform tells the world that there is peace in Nigeria and it is a place for investment.’’

Runsewe further noted that the expo is getting bigger and better yearly as over 50 Nigerians have been helped to travel out of the country to exhibit their skills. He disclosed that countries kept inviting Nigerians for different forms of business deals through contacts developed from the platform.

“For us, this is getting bigger every year,’’ he said, adding, “a cultural troupe that performed last year was invited by the Indian embassy to perform in New Delhi, similar opportunities abound. “Over 50 Nigerians have travelled to more than 10 countries through this (INAC) network. For instance, India took the performing arts group that performed last year to New Delhi for performance and paid for their tickets, accommodation, and other expenses.

You can see there is no magic. You must have the right platform to network with other parts of the world.” Runsewe also stressed the economic importance of INAC, stating that arts and crafts as key drivers of Nigeria’s unity and economic prosperity.

Also speaking, Masudur Rahman, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Nigeria, identified Nigeria as the centre of cultural gravity of Africa as the country is endowed with enormous tourism and cultural potential. “It is a big opportunity for Bangladesh to partner with you since 2016 when we started our mission here,’’ he said, as he noted, “it is time to celebrate the strength of the world through Nigerian culture,” he said.

Some of the countries at the event include: Iran, Philippines, Bulgaria, Venezuela, Syria, Malaysia, Trinidad and Tobago, China, Cuba, Indonesia, Columba, Korea, Burkina Faso, Lebanon, Mexico, Bangladesh, and Iraq. While of the states are; Taraba, Lagos, Enugu, Borno, Katsi- na, Anambra, Rivers, Adamawa, Abia, Kaduna, Ogun, and Yobe.