In Your Time, In Our Time, In My Time, Nigeria Will Work –Ogungbangbe

A leading Senate aspirant with commitment to the values and principles for people-centric reforms has noted that the sustainable mutual resilience and optimism of Nigerians for transformation and progress in the economy, governance, and administration of the nation, cannot take on contrasts of time, in any nostalgic sense.

This is contained in the main paper titled: ‘In Your Time, In Our Time, In My Time, Nigeria Will Work’ delivered recently, in the consort of a Lagos strategic and leadership dinner night of global business executives to mark the New Year.

Prince Thomas Olaleye Ogungbangbe (Ph.D.) gazed, metaphorically, intently at palm wine, filling the container, drop by drop, and declared that the consistent efforts of President Bola Tinubu have, in phases, led to the nation’s economic stability and growth.

The nation’s sustainable economic growth is currently enhancing productivity, attracting investment and improving living standards; while the ensuing national security is creating a conducive environment for economic expansion is a win-win for all Nigerians.

Ogungbangbe, a chieftain of the Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senate aspirant from Osun East Senatorial District, urged Nigerians to remain committed to the economic growth on the watch of Mr. President, insisting that Nigeria will work and is already working for all. He remarked that the Tinubu government is on top of systemic corruption and citizen apathy, analogue governance and weak administration, official lack of transparency and accountability, and non-empowerment of youth and women, just as he made references to the development impact of the galaxy of reforms made by the government in the year just ended.

According to him: “Nigeria is working and overcoming challenges with the implementation of e-governance, enhancing government services, internal processes and citizen engagement in national development efforts; and digitalisation of public services as online payments, digital permits, and e-healthcare skills.

“Others include the nation’s improved workforce’s capacity/efficiency for high productivity; simplified tax compliance – revenue streaming – administration, and project funds tracking with the oversight of Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices & Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

“Both have been fully strengthened for independent operations, reducing corruption, and promoting transparency in government spending processes, are the drivers of development, the wheel of economic growth, and the catalyst of advancement.”

Ogungbangbe cited tax reform, valueadded tax reform, revenue collection reform, low-income reform, corporate tax reform, personal income tax reform, capital gain tax reform, and economic development tax incentives as were implemented by the government in 2025, and described them as the engine that channelled energy, still driving national economic transformation.

Hear him: “The policies and reforms were aimed at reducing inflation, strengthening the naira, boosting investment and revenue; and the tax reforms offer simplified deduction system, beneficial particularly, to the nation’s middle-income earners. “The Tinubu government’s tax reforms permitted some highly considerate exemptions and zero rating for certain essentials such as basic food items, medical products, and educational materials. And impressively, workers earning as low as N800, 000 or less annually are exempted from income tax.”

Generally, with dozens of the old federal tax laws streamlined into a single tax reform – the Nigeria Tax Act (NTA) 2025 and the Federal Inland Service (NRS) replaced with the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act (NRSA) 2025, the nation’s revenue generation has expanded and the business environment made attractive to investment, the momentum behind the growth of the economy.

Ogungbangbe commended the President on the removal of oil subsidies and the tax reforms’ ease of compliance, revenue mobilisation and administration. He depicted the fiscal reforms, macroeconomic strategies, and consequent stable and unified exchange rate as the core economic stimulants for the nation’s increased foreign reserves and fiscal conditions.

The founder and leader of CITA Energies pointed to Nigeria’s participation in the African Continental Free Trade, and said, it is brightening the nation’s economic frontier, a boost to business confidence in trade, investment, and increased revenue for the government. “Get yourself disabused. There’s no mask of statistics here. Numbers don’t lie. Facts and figures reveal the truth.

If you are thinking of any mask, it is your mask that is slipping and good! Take it from me, and trust me on this. Nigeria is working in your time, in our time, in my time. The nation is fundamentally working in our collective DNA,” Ogungbangbe firmly declared.

He added: “The enhanced national productivity is potentially boosting the economic governance of the nation and fostering economic stability, marked by profound entrepreneurship, innovation, job creation for youths, and women empowerment.”

He noted the essential connection of stability, economic growth, and progress and urged the nation to continue to leverage its strength and unity for addressing challenges, even as he gave thumbs-up to the expanded collaboration of civil society organisations, media, and citizen participation in the processes of the Tinubu government and branded its integrity functional on legislative issues, budgetary policy discussions, and general governance of the nation.

The holder of the Nigerian Aviation Centenary Award also spoke on the autonomy of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) saying it is a plus for heightened electoral credibility and further voter education in underserved communities, is crucial for the nation’s democratic development.