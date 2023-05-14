“ In this condition.” This could be anyone’s present situation. The fact is that a lot of people are going through difficult times, and are full of regrets about their lots in life and their hope in God and His promises.

Indeed, the challenges of life can be overwhelming and are affecting almost everyone in these perilous times, difficult to deal with. But you can find comfort because there is no time to look back.

Like the Bible says, “Say not thou what is the cause that the former days were better than these? For that does not enquire wisely concerning this.” To every condition in life there is season, if one can enquire wisely.

There is time for every purpose under heaven. So when the season for that particular condition comes, there is nothing one can do to avert it. It will surely come and pass for the Bible says it shall come to pass.

This is one of the popular words or statements in the Bible verses. It could be the condition is for a particular purpose, one may not know, until one tries to enquire.

A Psalmist called Asaph was in that situation. At Psalms 73:1-4, he said truly God is good to Israel even to such that are of a clean heart, but as for my feet, were almost gone my step hath well high slipped.

He said “For I was envious of the foolish when I saw the prosperity of the wicked.” For there are no bands in their death, but their strength is firm in verse 12:24.

See verse 15:17 he said “if I say I will speak thus, behold I should offend against the generations of thy children.” He said when I thought about this it was too painful for me until I went into the sanctuary of God.

Then understand their end so every condition one finds his or herself first enquire to know what is for but as the Scripture said in Roman 8:28 And we know all things work together for good to them that love God to them who are called according to his purpose.

Asaph said “if I say I will speak thus, behold I should of – fend against the generation of thy Children. In this condition your present condition. How are you handling it? Do not give up.