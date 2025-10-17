In The Nigerian Senate, Charity Begins Abroad

Among the Ezza Ezekuna people of Ebonyi State, there is an adage which holds that: “E shije l’ulo maru mma a lufu etezhi”. The English translation is that the radiation of one’s beauty or splendour proceeds from indoor to outdoor. As a child in anglophone Nigeria, one of the earliest English proverbs I learnt was that: “Charity begins at home”. Those wise sayings evince the patriotic duty which every one owed one’s habitat or home front.

The nature and scope of this duty is elastic and so, stretches into one’s neighborhood, community, state and country; but it cannot cross international boundaries. Under this duty, it is an aberration for one to give one’s best impression to outsiders while serving one’s immediate acquaintance the worst. In Nigeria, a country which has been described as a land of negative possibilities, charity has been shown by her leaders to begin abroad!

The news of the inauguration of a 12-man committee on October 15, by the Akpabio-led Nigerian Senate to advise the legislature on “how to respond” to growing international concerns over alleged state-backed persecution of Christians in Nigeria is heartbreaking because the act has raised more questions than answers.

For long, Christians in Nigeria have faced clear persecution through the enthronement and enforcement of the Sharia code as state law in many states in Northern Nigeria, an acclaimed secular country.

Through the enforcement of Sharia law, wares, especially alcoholic beverage, of Christian and other non-moslem businessmen in northern Nigeria have been destroyed and their fundamental human rights encumbered.

The hypocrisy of the so-called Sharia states in northern Nigeria is that their governors who enforce Sharia codes and its concomitant ban of alcoholic beverage fall over one another in their scramble for taxes and other funds generated from alcoholic beverages.

The Akpabio-led 10th Senate knows this. One would want to have the National Assembly’s definition of persecution if this is not. That people of other religions are sometimes caught in the attack lines of the bandits does not vitiate the statistics of victims and targets of the attacks which are mainly churches and Christians.

Away from the state-backed distortion of the secular status of the Nigeria federation by the Sharia states, the Nigerian media spaces are replete with reports of coordinated attacks by people who chant “Allahu Akbar”, an exclusive sign tone of a known religion. The Christian communities of southern Kaduna, Borno and the entire middle-belt states, especially Benue, Taraba and Plateau are the worst hit by such attacks.

Between December 2023 and April 2025, Christians and non-moslems have been attacked in Guma, Ukum and Logo LGA of Benue State; Bokkos and Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State; Dogo-Nini village in Katsina State and in Southern parts of Kaduna States. In fact, the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law reported that at least, 8, 222 Christians were killed in Nigeria in 2023 with Benue, Plateau, Kaduna and Niger states recording the highest number of deaths.

According to the same report, 8, 400 Christians were abducted with many still held hostage. The victims of the recent killings in Yelewata in Guma LGA of Benue State were Christians. Reports said that about 200 people were killed.

Where is the patriotism of Nigerian leaders? Is Nigeria presently an independent or neocolonial nation? It is not good that for Nigerian leaders, charity begins abroad

Former Governor Nasir el-Rufai had given open revelations that those killers are known people. Yet, Nigerian security agencies branded these Allahu Akbar-chanting misanthropes as bandits and unknown gunmen. Nasir el-Rufai, a former governor of Kaduna State and modern-day rabid critic of the Bola Tinubu presidency, had also gone further to condemn the practice where Nigerian security agencies and state governments have abandoned their traditional duty of eliminative aggression against the insurgents.

The former Kaduna State governor condemns Nigerian security agencies’ and some state government’s preference of negotiations with bandits and payment of ransoms to them. In a most recent media interaction, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has admitted that the so-called bandits and insurgents are “known” people.

Did the Akpabio-led 10th National Assembly not hear and read el-Rufai and Lawal? Have members of the National Assembly not seen videos of negotiations with armed bandits and the religion they profess even in the meetings? What of the recent revelations of David Kwa that operatives of Nigerian Army in Plateau State called bandits on telephone to obtain permission to evacuate victims of banditry?

It is disturbing that the plaintive bedlam of well-meaning patriotic Nigerian citizens over the apparent attacks on Christians in Nigeria were ignored by the National Assembly and Nigerian leaders until the United States Government and the international community raised concerns about it.

Interventions of patriotic Nigerians in the Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s unnecessary suspension were similarly ignored by the Senate leadership until the international community showed concerns about the suspension.

Is it right that the leaders of Nigeria, a country that marked her 65th independence anniversary a few weeks back will ignore the valid concerns of her citizens except when backed by the international community, especially Nigeria’s former colonial masters? Where is the patriotism of Nigerian leaders? Is Nigeria presently an independent or neo-colonial nation? It is not good that for Nigerian leaders, charity begins abroad.