In Support Of Robust Digital Economic Development

The currently trending news report is heavy on the side of learning how to improve individual digital skills for boosting daily life and career. Essentially, digital skills are a step towards learning lots of other new things. They can improve an individual’s confidence to use technology for work, learning, and daily life. There are standard reports out there that put 92% of jobs available today even in a developed economy as requiring digital skills. If such is true, which is an apparent indication of the current state of work, how triggering would the data show for a developing economy?

With this peculiarity, one-third of workers across the board have low or no digital skills due to historic underinvestment, structural inequities, and other notable reasons attributed to infrastructural inadequacy and like political will in making such structural gains. The question then arises, how do we close the digital skill divide to generate significant, measurable economic payoff for workers, businesses, and the broader economy?

In today’s tech economy realities, the emphasis is no longer on the hours of work done, but on both the throughput and response time. Digital is completely changing us, our positions, and how we maintain our organisations and deal with our cash. This implies that having the digital abilities, inspiration and certainty to utilize the web securely is becoming fundamental forever for daily living and work.

Backing for investigating difficulties for help to further develop employability through advanced abilities for individuals confronting huge hindrance, and starting suggestions on the most proficient method to defeat these turns into a basic topic in general, and specifically, in the worldwide south countries where optimising improvement is the cash well-suited of a majority rule government. Digitisation, robotization and globalisation will keep on influencing the universe of work.

The ONS has revealed that mechansation, or by extension, automation is set to influence huge pieces of the economy, with 1.5 million individuals or 7.4% of workers at high risk, most of these being ladies (70.2%) or more youthful individuals matured 20 to 24 years (ONS, 2019). This incorporates many low and centre- talented jobs with unsurprising assignments that are equipped for normalisation.

Also, advanced gadgets, stages and content are always showing signs of change and multiplying. Individuals need to refresh their abilities as the need might arise to refresh their gadgets. Undoubtedly, many jobs today need digital skills to benefit exponentially from the marketplaces. Indeed, the more competent the availability of diverse digital skills, the more robust the productivity metrics remain advantageous.

At the surface, the need for digital skills even for jobs that do not ask for high levels of qualifications or experience remains highly in need. For example, a worker in a warehouse or a shop may have to continually keep digital records of stock. You also need digital skills every day for shopping, banking, keeping in touch with family and friends, and much more.

As digital skills now become daily drinking water and essential shelter attainment, therefore, it is essential to underline the inclusiveness of digital skills for daily life, and essentially, they include: First, the use of devices like a computer, tablet, or mobile phone for simple, personal, and work chores and tasks find and use information on the internet understandably on how best to be safe and responsible online. Also, it involves being able to communicate socially and professionally using email, messaging, and social media shops, banks, access services, or applying for a job online.

Besides, it includes having the option to convey socially and expertly utilising email, informing and virtual entertainment shop, bank, access benefits, or go after a position on the web. Second. With the deployment of digital skills in problem-solving, building confidence is always paramount. For example, being more confident using the internet and communicating online can indeed help an individual to keep in touch with family and friends, make everyday life easier, increase chances of getting and keeping a job to improve access to information, advice, and services, open up learning, training and career opportunities.

Overall, it gives the users a coherent sense of humour in the delivery of essential communication needs and with great confidence. Third, digital skills at work sustain various levels of technological advances. For example, most jobs created so far and those in apt emerging are beginning to need some level of digital skill, and are exponentially increasing.

With an inalienable mind for economic growth and development, technology, both in outlook and acceleration is also creating lots of exciting contemporary jobs. The more intelligent data within the community of works, the more expansive the future of works becomes, which is in direct proportionality to the effective handling of job creations and sustainability by digital skills.

Undoubtedly, these jobs will need hiring with the confidence to use the internet on a variety of devices, like, mobile phones, tablets, laptops, PCs, or their variants. Such usually enables individual employees with the ability to communicate effectively online using email and social media to work from home or a remote location.

For example, using online tools like Zoom, Skype, Teams, and Facetime to communicate and create online reports and accounts to generate tickets for accessing appropriate information search to yield reliable information online in an ethical manner, behaving safely and legally online. In today’s marketplace, the only option for a nation’s economy to develop is for the critical mass production of digitally capable hands to proliferate the system both in the public and private sectors.

That’s to accentuate the learning of digital skills even for free. That is to say that in today’s trending engagement, there are lots of ways to get help, and free courses to help you improve your digital skills. Among these are: First, you could find an online course on essential digital skills in the Skills Toolkit with menu use of learning in a specified way. For example, most major banks, technology, and economy-based foundations across the Global South Nations now have an academy to gain digital skills for daily life.

In fact, in all the Global North Nations, for example, for online banking, shopping, and helping children with schoolwork, there are technology hubs available for use in local libraries and via digital libraries as well. Interested individuals can book time on a PC and use their learning resources to sign up for a course at a local school, college, or adult education service. Second. Learning hands-on digital skills helps to break several parties to going back into education.

Access to education or the move of going back to schools for adults could indeed be highly challenging but with the efficacy of technological infrastructure for such, those challenges are becoming the issues of the past. Third, since COVID-19, learning styles are becoming more adaptable. For example: Andragogy and Omniology are becoming very popular.

As vertical to traditional pedagogy, andragogy and ontology allows learners to study and design their curriculum in such a way that they own their learning styles contextually, and determine how best the content could be creatively embedded. Indeed, not all learning has to take place in a classroom, the alternatives are not only gaining traction but centrally taking charge. There are lots of flexible ways to learn at an individual learning pace, in one’s time, and in a place one feels comfortable.

Prof. Ademola writes from Abuja