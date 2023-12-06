In Search Of Freedom: High School Literature Prize organisers unveil Ameenah Lateef’s book

For Ameenah Lateef, a student of Bodija International College (BIC) in Ibadan, and a finalist in the maiden edition of High School Prize for Literature (HSPL), last Thursday was, no doubt, a day of glory as her debut novel, ‘In Search of Freedom’, was launched in her school with pomp and ceremony by the organisers of HSPL.

In attendance at the colourful and inspiring event, include her family, friends, teachers, school management, and the HSPL organisers. Ameenah, who is also the current head girl of BIC, was in grade 11 when she entered for the High School Prize for Literature (HSPL) competition.

Speaking at the evnt, the convener of HSPL, Olarotimi Ojo, staid that the essence of the HSPL initiative is to promote young writers to the level that they will be widely read. He urged parents and schools of young writers to encourage them to participate in the competition.

“Our future aspiration for this project is to see our children grow. Ameenah’s book and other books from the competition will be entered for the NLNG Prize for Literature. The books enacted from a competition and we will continue to enter them for competitions,” Ojo said.

He added that this was the maiden edition of the prize, which received above 3000 entries from which a longlist of 60 was first drawn and later a list of four finalists. According to him, the submission for the 2024 entry would begin on Monday, January 1, and end on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, and it would be on drama.

“Beullah John came first in the competition with her work ‘Milestone Cornerstone’. Before Beullah entered for the prize, she was in Royal People’s College Apete, Ibadan, but after winning the prize, the director of BIC, Olumide Eso, gave her a three-year full scholarship to BIC. Chioma Nkwo from Alayande School of Science, Ibadan, came second with her work ‘My Opposite’. Ameenah Lateef came third with her work ‘In Search of Freedom’; while the 4th position went Ayomide Adeniyi from Amao College, Moniya, Ibadan, with his work ‘Hurricane’.

Ojo noted that the four books by the finalists will be adopted in the official list of books for the Oyo State Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for four years.

The Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abdulwaheed Soliu, represented by Mrs Oyerinde Feyisara, stated that the HSPL is a commendable initiative that is helping young people in the state to be writers, adding that that is what the government stands for too – the encouragement of the cultivation and production of knowledge.

The commissioner said through literature, people learn about their history and develop empathy for others, stressing that there is no right or wrong way to write.

“It is important to cultivate a love for reading and writing. Writing competitions encourage young people to develop their writing skills and to connect with other writers and creatives,” the commissioner said.

The chairman of the event, Mr Yomi Salami, noted that writing, dancing, and performing arts are professions that need to be nurtured for Nigeria’s future and development. He added that the future of Nigeria is in the hands of young people who will carry the responsibilities of the country in 10 or 20 years.

The principal of BIC, Franklyn Dairo, said no one was born a reader or a writer, and that people nurture their interest to read or write at home or in school. He listed, among other things, how hundreds of young writers like Ameenah Lateef can be produced in society.

The director of the school, Olumide Eso, while speaking on ‘Your talent and your future’ said Ibadan people need to go back to the time when Ibadan was a citadel of great writers. He urged the students to harness their talents and passions and make something great from them the way Ameenah did.

“The reason we are doing all this is to encourage the students to go out there and give it their best. Your talent is as important as your skills. So, pick up your pens and do yourselves proud,” Eso said.

Olabisi Ogundiran from the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), represented by Adeola Apara, spoke on ‘The copyright and your work’. She enjoined creatives, especially young writers like Ameenah, to know their rights as regards their works, and also endeavour to protect their work through legal means and contracts.

Ogundiran listed the benefits of copyrighting creative works and also the punishment associated with copyright violations.

In the course of the event, Olumide Eso was made the life patron of HSPL, while the Dean of Arts, Lead City University, Dr Anjola Rabbin, and veteran Nollywood actress, Yeye Toyin were made matron of the literature prize.

Before the launching of the book, three students of the school – Momoreoluwo Okewole, Adegoke Adeniyi, and Seyifunmi Oke – read some chapters of the book. There were also musical and dance performances by some students of the school.