In Nigeria, Does Power Still Belong To The People?

In every sane clime that practices democracy, power belongs to the people. This is the norm; and in that wholesome democratic tradition, the people confer power to the leaders through the ballots in well-organized credible elections. Hence, the popular “Power-to-the-people” slogan. The result of this is that elected leaders who derive their respective mandates from the people are accountable to the people.

So, when the ideal democratic leadership set-up is examined under the prism of master servant relationship, the ordinary people occupy the position of the master while the leaders become the servants of the people. In that time-tested situation, the wish of the people become commands for their leaders. This is not the situation in Nigeria’s twisted ‘democratic’ setup. A close examination shows that in Nigeria, the leaders are the masters while the people from whom the leaders derive their mandates bend backward to serve them.

This keeps manifesting in so many ways and even in critical issues involving the management of Nigeria’s resources and the ongoing amendment of the 2022 Electoral Act.

One can recall that the fuel subsidy, which was a crucial economic lifeline beneficial in many ways to the people, was withdrawn on May 29, 2023, without consultations with the masses. The little discussions, or rather debates, that took place about the necessity or otherwise of the fuel subsidy regime were held in elite circles among the leaders.

No forum was made available for the masses to express their views on whether they want an end or continuation of fuel subsidy before it was yanked off with promises of better life that has turned a mirage. In place of the Eldorado promised, Nigerians have been witnessing greater economic challenges, increases in taxation, debts, and institutional decay. The ongoing amendment of the 2022 Electoral Act has again brought the issue of the role reversal between the Nigerian masses and their leaders, which in this case are the federal legislators, to the fore.

While the Nigerian people to whom power belongs and who, under normal circumstances, are the masters of the federal legislators, have expressed their desire to have compulsory real-time transmission of election results from the polling units to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) result portal, the federal legislators do not want that. In the end, the National Assembly members, after a long rigmarole, enacted a bill making electronic transmission of results from polling units to INEC portal conditional and therefore discretionary!

Recent developments in the electoral system here have shown that government institutions have constituted the greatest challenge to the conduct of credible elections in Nigeria. Nigerians are conversant with the unedifying roles of some security agencies and the judiciary in the electoral process in recent times.

Nigerian courts have recently conducted themselves in a manner that many Nigerians say that the judiciary has, like INEC and security agencies, “defected” to the ruling party

To be precise, it has been compellingly alleged that INEC has always manipulated any discretionary role given to it in the electoral process to favour the ruling party. This development has put INEC on trial before Nigerians who see any sensitive discretionary role given to INEC as omen for electoral fraud.

INEC has equally been heard, during court proceedings, discredit the election guidelines it gave Nigerians on the pretext that the guidelines should not override the Electoral Act. This is the crux of the agitation for the enactment of compulsory transmission of election results.

That the National Assembly members ignored the loud voices of their constituents demanding the enactment of compulsory real-time transmission of election results from polling units to INEC result portal is a sad commentary on the relationship between our leaders and the ordinary masses. More than anything, it is a pointer to the role reversal in the bizarre power equation in Nigeria where leaders use the mandate given to them by the people to convert the people to mere servants.

The bill resulting from the procedures for the amendment of the 2022 Electoral Act show that the Nigerian masses have lost in their bid to have their wish reflect in the new Electoral Act. The implications of this for the 2027 general elections are predictable. Many pundits believe that during the time for transmission of results in the 2027 general elections, the availability of transmission network shall be determined in each area by the performance of political parties of INEC preferred candidates in those areas.

Where the political party of the favoured candidates records electoral misfortunes, there would be no network or the usual network glitches and INEC officials would resort to manual transmission of “manufactured” figures as election results! Those who resent the fraud would be asked to ‘go to court’. Nigerian courts have recently conducted themselves in a manner that many Nigerians say that the judiciary has, like INEC and security agencies, “defected” to the ruling party.

That remark, even though self-explanatory, is not good for any country’s public institution, especially the ones like INEC, security agencies and the judiciary which should wear neutrality like cloaks. In all, it is recommended that Nigerian leaders show more respect to the will of the people.