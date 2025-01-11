In Next Five Years, Nollywood Will Experience Unprecedented Growth – Esione

Share

Nigerian Filmmaker, Michael Igwe Esione, has expressed optimism that in the next five years, the Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, will experience unprecedented growth and global recognition.

He noted that Nollywood will continue to attract international partnerships, leading to more co-productions and distribution deals.

Esione stated this on Friday in a chat with New Telegraph, stressing that advancements in technology and investment in talent development will elevate the quality of Nollywood productions, making them more competitive globally.

“In the next five years, I envision Nollywood experiencing unprecedented growth and global recognition,” he enthused.

According to him, in terms of diversification of content, digital distribution and monetization, Nollywood will “expand its scope to include more genres, such as sci-fi, animation, and documentaries, catering to a broader audience.

“The rise of streaming platforms will continue to transform the way Nollywood content is consumed and monetized.

“The Nigerian government will increasingly recognize the economic potential of Nollywood, leading to more supportive policies and investments in infrastructure.

“By 2029, I predict that Nollywood will have solidified its position as a major player in the global film industry, with a significant increase in international recognition, revenue, and cultural impact.”

The Esione, a native of Anambra State, Nigeria, has emerged as a dynamic force in the global film industry. Residing in Johannesburg, South Africa, Esione’s journey from a modest beginning to a prominent filmmaker is a tale of passion, perseverance, and the relentless pursuit of storytelling excellence.

Esione’s entry into the film industry is a narrative filled with good luck and determination. In 2018, during a trip to Norway, Esione crossed paths with a friend and fellow actor. This chance encounter sparked his interest in filmmaking, leading him to return to Nigeria with plans to invest in the industry. His newfound passion soon materialised in his first major film project, Big Fat Lie, directed and produced by Darasen Richards, and he, as the executive producer, marked the beginning of his career as a filmmaker.

Following the success of his debut, Esione expanded his portfolio with a series of noteworthy projects. His works as executive producer include: ‘Slay Queen’ (directed and produced by Biodun Stephen), ‘The Boss Lady’, ‘In The Deep’, and ‘A Ride Too Far’ (In The Deep, The Boss Lady And A Ride Too Far, which Richard Omos Iboyi directed).

His latest endeavour, ‘No Strings’, which aired on Showcase Channel 151, explores the intricate dynamics of human relationships. The film tells the story of a man entangled in a moral quandary when a beautiful client seeks more than just business.

Esione’s work spans both South Africa and Nigeria, highlighting his commitment to bridging the cinematic cultures of these two nations. His next major undertaking is a drama series that delves into themes of identity, community, and social justice, with filming set to commence in early 2025.

Significantly, at the core of Esione’s work is a deep belief in the power of storytelling. Throughout his career, Esione has had the privilege of collaborating with an array of talented actors and directors.

He has worked with renowned Nigerian actors such as Rita Dominic, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Segun Arinze, Bolaji Ogunmola, and Nancy Isime, who have all contributed to the success of his projects. Additionally, he has collaborated with notable directors like Biodun Stephen, Richard Darasen, Saheed Apanpa, and Richard Iboh, gaining valuable insights into the craft of filmmaking.

Esione is keenly aware of the current trends in the film industry, including the rise of streaming platforms, increased focus on diversity and representation, and technological advancements. He stays current by attending workshops, and conferences, and utilising online resources to keep his skills and knowledge sharp.

Esione’s work is deeply inspired by classic cinema and the masters of the craft. His favourite film, ‘The Godfather’, stands as a testament to his admiration for masterful storytelling, complex characters, and operatic scope. Among his biggest influences are Martin Scorsese, Denzel Washington, and Ava DuVernay, whose works continue to shape his approach to filmmaking.

Looking ahead, as Esione continues to carve his path in the film industry, he remains focused on his future projects. With funding from a combination of investors and grants, he looks forward to bringing his latest project, ‘No Strings’, to life. This romantic drama, inspired by real-life experiences, explores the complexities of relationships and personal growth.

The film, which will be available on streaming platforms and in select theatres, conveys a powerful message: true connection requires vulnerability, trust, and self-awareness.

Beyond ‘No Strings’, Esione is already laying the groundwork for his next project in South Africa, which has attracted significant interest from investors. This drama series promises to be a compelling exploration of identity, community, and social justice, further cementing Esione’s reputation as a filmmaker who is not afraid to tackle complex and challenging themes.

Esione’s journey from Anambra State to the global stage of filmmaking is a testament to his talent, dedication, and vision. But his entry into Nollywood, he noted, was unconventional.

“Born as the last child of my late parents, Mr. Vincent M. Esione and Mrs. Bridget Esione, I’ve always been driven to succeed. I started as an investor, but soon fell deeply in love with the art of storytelling through film.

“My experience has been a mixed bag of triumphs and setbacks. One pivotal moment was my first major film in 2018, which didn’t quite go as planned. Despite losing millions of naira, that experience transformed me into the filmmaker I am today. It taught me invaluable lessons about perseverance, creativity, and risk-taking.

“Since then, it’s been an incredible journey. I’ve had the privilege of working on projects that showcase the richness of Nigerian culture and the resilience of our people. Through the highs and lows, I’ve remained committed to pushing the boundaries of storytelling in Nollywood. I’m excited to see what the future holds, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to share my passion with the world,” he said.

As he continues to push the boundaries of storytelling, he remains committed to creating films that not only entertain but also provoke thought and inspire change. His message to audiences and aspiring filmmakers alike is clear: support independent filmmaking and continue to explore the limitless possibilities of storytelling.

Esione is scheduled to attend the prestigious MIPCOM CANNES at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, as well as NATPE + SUMISCREEN and NATPE GLOBAL, where he will showcase his latest projects and connect with industry professionals from around the world. These events offer a platform for Esione to share his vision and innovative storytelling with a global audience.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the South African High Commissioner in Lagos, Bobby J. More, for their invaluable support in facilitating visas for our cast, crew, and investors. Also an extension greetings to both Mr M. A. Masingie (1st Secretary: civil & immigration services South African consulate, and Matshievhe MP (Lagos, counsellor immigration $ civic services. Their assistance has been instrumental in enabling us to bring our vision to life, and we are grateful for their commitment to fostering creative collaboration between Nigeria and South Africa.”

