In New Bill, Enugu Moves Against Illicit ‘Spiritualists’, Bandits, Kidnappers

The Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has transmitted an Executive Bill to the State House of Assembly to checkmate criminal activities among native doctors, herbalists and related persons in the state.

The proposed legislation entitled: ‘Maintenance of Internal Security, Vigilance and Order’, also outlaws money rituals otherwise known as ‘okite’ and criminal bulletproof charms, otherwise known as ‘odeshi.’ It equally outlaws illegal use or occupation of forests and property for criminal activities.

By the provisions of Section 3 (1): “Every person, who engages in the practice or rendering of spiritual services within the state, whether as a native doctor, herbalist, spiritualist, chief priest, diviner, seer, or by any other traditional or spiritual title or designation, shall be registered with the ministry, department or agency (MDA) of the state as may be designated by the Governor for that purpose.”

Practising without registration will attract a fine of not less than N1 million and not more than N5 million or two-year imprisonment or both.

It further provides that where a person claims spiritual powers under this law, “the burden shall lie on such a person, during investigation, to provide reasonable proof of the purported supernatural abilities claimed.”

In the same vein, Section 16 prescribes six years of imprisonment or a fine of N5 million or both against anyone, who uses or knowingly permits the use of any religious place, for the commission or facilitation of a crime, in addition to sealing of the facility pending the outcome of investigation.

Again, money, property, and other proceeds of theft, robbery, kidnapping, among others are to be forfeited to the Enugu State Government, unless a lawful and verifiable owner claims it within a reasonable time.

