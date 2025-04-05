In My Corner: How Shonowo, Osula are amplifying women’s stories through community, connection

Share

This International Women’s Month, ‘In My Corner’ continues its journey of storytelling, creativity and empowerment. Now in its third year, the platform, originally founded by renowned photographer, Jokotade Shonowo, has evolved into a dynamic space where women’s stories are not just told, but truly heard.

The heart of ‘In My Corner’ is a simple but powerful truth: women show up for each other. Time and time again, both Jokotade and Ivie Osula have seen this in their personal and professional lives. Whether through mentorship, collaboration, or a quiet but steady presence, they have been surrounded by women who have lifted them up. This project is their way of giving back of holding space for the voices that deserve to be heard.

What started as Joko’s vision to create a safe space for authentic conversations has grown into a full-fledged movement, with luxury fashion entrepreneur Osula joining forces to expand its impact. Together, they have turned ‘In My Corner’ into a space where fashion, photography, and storytelling collide, giving voice to the journeys, challenges, and triumphs of women, beyond the mainstream narratives.

Shonowo, a seasoned photographer with over 14 years in the industry, built ‘In My Corner’ from a desire to capture more than just images, she wanted to document the essence of women’s experiences.

“Photography has always been my medium, but I wanted to go beyond what the camera sees,” Joko shares.

“There are so many powerful stories hidden in everyday conversations, and In My Corner was born to bring those to light.”

Osula, a former finance professional turned luxury fashion entrepreneur, joined ‘In My Corner’ to deepen its message, bringing her own journey of reinvention to the table.

“Women’s stories aren’t just about struggle and success, they are about everything in between,” Ivie says.

“I transitioned from finance to fashion because I wanted to create something meaningful, and In My Corner is an extension of that passion. It’s about celebrating the voices that often go unheard.”

At its core, ‘In My Corner’ is about showing that powerful narratives don’t just belong to well-known figures. Some of the most inspiring stories exist among everyday women those building businesses, leading creative movements and redefining success on their own terms.

As the platform moves into this new chapter, Shonowo and Osula are committed to expanding its reach, offering visually stunning storytelling, deep-dive interviews, and thought-provoking discussions. Their goal remains the same: to highlight the richness of women’s experiences and prove that inspiration is everywhere not just in familiar faces but in the corners of our lives we often overlook.

