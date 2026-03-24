In London, Mbah Ignites Investors’ Interest In Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, has ignited foreign investors’ interest in the state with prospective investors expressing readiness to immediately key into opportunities across various sectors of the state’s economy.

Mbah said investors should expect between 25 and 40 per cent return on their investments, noting that global manufacturers and international partners were already establishing a presence in the state, recognising its strategic position as well as the opportunities and reform agenda that were underway.

The governor, who was on the President’s entourage during the state visit to the United Kingdom (UK), spoke at the UK-Nigeria Project Agglomeration Compact 2026 delivered by Mutandis Africa, a pan-African investment and trade facilitation platform in collaboration with the Dr. Zacch Adedeji-led Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) in the House of Lords on the sidelines of Tinubu’s visit.

The investment forum brought Enugu State, senior Federal Government officials, and private sector leaders to engage directly with the UK’s senior investor community, including private equity funds, sovereign wealth investors, development finance institutions, infrastructure platforms, pension capital, and family offices.

He said, “We have numerous projects that have been curated for international investors: the international airport currently being expanded in Enugu is designed to serve a regional population of approximately 30 million people, thus transforming Enugu into a gateway for the entire southeast economic corridor, linking surrounding states whose economies are themselves growing rapidly.

“In tourism and hospitality, Enugu’s natural landscape, a hill-top city surrounded by waterfalls, caves and remarkable scenery, is being repositioned as a destination for both leisure and business travel.

New hotels, a conference centre and revitalised resorts are being developed to support this vision.” Mbah further hailed President Tinubu’s reforms, especially the structural shift where he said states were being increasingly empowered to act as economic engines in their own right.

He said Tinubu’s UK visit signalled a paradigm shift that now enables subnational governments to also drive economic growth. Speaking, Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), Dr. Umaru Kwairanga, and the Group Managing Director/CEO of the United Bank for Africa, Oliver Alawuba, reinforced Governor Mbah’s message and Enugu State’s current strategic positioning as one of Nigeria’s leading subnational economies.

Speaking on the outcome, Founder/CEO of Mutandis Africa, Chinelo Anohu, said investors, who were drawn from various global economies, were very eager to key into the various opportunities, with special focus on the aviation sector and real estate sector opportunities. They are also keen on bringing in smart solutions that would support Enugu’s Smart Schools and Smart City.