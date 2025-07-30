In Life, Death Buhari Generates Mixed Reactions

The late former President, Muhammad Buhari was once hailed as one of Nigeria’s democratic hopefuls. He returned to power in 2015 promising to crush corruption and insecurity. And yet for many, his administration did not quite deliver on both.

The hope of many Nigerians with regard to his return to power in May 2015, once optimistic, however, over the years, became blurred by hardship. Now in death, the silence left behind speaks differently.

While some Nigerians mourn his passing, some are indifferent while others do not have many fond memories of what they passed through during his eight years in power.

Death

On July 13, 2025, the death of the former president was announced, causing a wave of mixed emotions among Nigerians. While some offered condolences to the family he left behind, many others expressed indifference or conflicted emotions from his debatable time in office.

Muhammadu Buhari was a prominent figure in both Nigeria’s political and military history. Born on December 17, 1942, in Daura, Katsina State, he joined the army in 1961 and steadily rose up through the ranks to become a general.

He caught the public’s attention in 1983, when Chadian forces invaded Nigeria in the Borno State and Buhari used the forces under his command to chase them out of the country, crossing into Chadian territory in spite of an order given by President Shehu Shagari to withdraw. That same year in December he was made Head of State by the military junta that overthrew the civilian government of Shagari.

His military regime was known for its strict discipline and anti-corruption campaign, including the contentious ‘War Against Indiscipline’.

Unfortunately, his sternness apparently did not go down well with many of his colleagues and a lot of Nigerians and was himself overthrown in a military coup on August 27, 1985. The coup was led by General Ibrahim Babangida, who replaced Buhari as Head of State.

He promptly withdrew from public life after his ouster and release from house arrest but returned to politics in the early 2000s when he first ran for President on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in 2003 and 2007, and the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in 2011.

However, after three failed attempts he finally got lucky when he won the presidential election in 2015 courtesy of the All Progressives Congress (APC), defeating Goodluck Jonathan in a historic democratic transition. Nonetheless, he faced widespread criticism over rising insecurity, inflation, rising youth unemployment, and allegations of human rights abuses during his tenure.

Reactions

However, speaking to a number of people on the streets of Lagos following his demise at 82, the responses showed how divisive the late army general still is to Nigerians. “I felt sad when I heard about it because no matter his shortcomings he is still someone’s husband and father,” said Damilola Ojo, a 20-year-old university student.

On his part, Bolaji Aina, a real estate agent speaking in his office in the Shangisha community, said: “I didn’t feel anything because he didn’t uphold his promises and he died at an old age so there is nothing to be sad about. It was his time I guess.

“Buhari said he would fight corruption during his administration but what did we get? Corruption was at its highest!” A teacher, who declined to give her name, said: “As a human, I felt sober and I felt bad but at the same time, we would not want to ignore the fact that he was our president and he led a life of being a leader.

There are times you offend people and there are times when you make them happy. I felt that the leadership of Buhari was a bit fair, though. He showed us ‘shege,’ meaning that many were subjected to inhuman experience, but we still enjoyed it a little so I felt bad when I heard: ‘May his soul rest in peace’.”

“When I heard about his death it didn’t really affect me. I felt nothing to be honest,” Bose, a woman in her early twenties, said. “I don’t feel anything oh because that man own don pass so, no need,” said an Igbo trader, Emeka Okafor, while attending to a customer.

On her part Rita, a middle aged hairdresser, said: “When I heard it I was shocked, I felt sad for his family but I won’t say I was sad because during his regime I faced a lot.

Customers stopped coming in because of money. People no dey wan pay big money for hair because they wan use their money to sort other things and I don’t blame them; everywhere hard.” “I wasn’t affected by his death.

When he was still our president everywhere was tough. Things are still tough but most of this started with him. The naira got devalued, he even banned crypto where some of us were making money,” complained Ime Akpan, an IT specialist. On her part a market woman, Mama Fisayo, speaking in Pidgin English, said: “E pain me but e no too pain me.

During his time, prices of everything went up; to buy market na war.” “I didn’t know he was dead until the public holiday, but when I heard it I wasn’t anything pitiful or anything,” said Olumide, a young student in his early 20s.

On social media, particularly on X, formerly known as ‘Twitter,’ some of the users shared their condolences with his family. @Bigdayo 02 wrote: “May Allah have mercy on humans and grant him Alijana firdaus”. As the nation deals with news of the former president’s death, emotions remain divided.

Whether remembered as a good leader or not one thing is clear, his leadership undoubtedly shaped a chapter in Nigeria’s history, which his death has drawn a curtain on. From the streets of Lagos to social media, people have been talking about what his leadership meant to them. These mixed feelings show that Nigerians care deeply about their leaders and the direction of the country.

Even though not everyone agrees on how to remember him, Buhari’s name will remain part of Nigeria’s history. His time as president left behind lessons both good and bad that the country can learn from moving forward. In the end, how he is remembered will depend on the people and what they choose to focus on.