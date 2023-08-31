In Lagos, Workers’ Right Is Human Right – Odesanya

The Special Adviser to Lagos State Government on the DAWN Commission, Hon. Ismail Olanrewaju Sunmi Odesanya, on Wednesday, explained that the labour relation policies of the State, under the leadership of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu are in recognition of the importance of a well-motivated labour force to state and national development.

He made these known in a goodwill message at the commencement of the annual training program organized by the Lagos State Council of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), held at the ASSBIFI Event Center, Alausa, Ikeja, titled: “Uniting For Progress: Trade Unions, Workers’ Rights, And Development In Southwest Nigeria”

While noting that the event organized by the Lagos TUC Council will engender idea-sharing, which is critical for the desirable growth and development of Lagos State, Southwest, and Nigeria as a whole, Odesanya added that outcomes of such meeting will churn out workable solutions to the array of socioeconomic challenges bedevilling the country as a whole.

He assured of the commitment of the State Governor and his team to improving the lives of workers and creating a conducive economic environment.

“We must remember that employees’ rights are non-negotiable, and our Governor, His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu shares this belief by implementing policies that provide the best workplace for all of us to prosper and a favourable environment for our businesses to thrive.” Sunmi Odesanya wrote.

As part of efforts at maintaining an optimally productive workforce, the former Commissioner 1 of the Lagos House of Assembly noted that the state has consistently motivated its staff through prompt payment of salaries, emoluments, proper training, etc. These he says signify “a never-ending effort to improve workers’ welfare.”

Delving into the critical place of the Trade Union in regional integration and development, Odesanya, a former representative of the Ikorodu Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly equally admonished members of the TUC not to spare any efforts in contributing to the Government’s aspiration to deliver on its responsibility.

“Trade Union Congress (TUC) has pioneered the ground for economic integration and prosperity across our beloved Southwest through relentless efforts and devotion to workers’ welfare. The union has crossed frontiers, uniting people from all walks of life and establishing solidarity without borders.”

In the same vein, Odesanya reiterated the need to always work towards regional integration in the Southwest, while observing that the Trade Union must continue to preserve the dignity of labour through advocacy for adequate remuneration and fair working conditions.

“It is important, therefore, that TUC continues to contribute to stable workforce growth through meaningful advocacy for fair wages and working conditions, help in promoting harmonious employer-employee relations, provide training and capacity-building programs for workers like we are doing now, promote social justice and encourage policies that aid the development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) – All of which he says are essential for regional development.

“Let us remember our roles in regional integration and development, defend workers’ rights as human rights, and continue to cultivate the unique relationship that exists between ourselves, the Lagos state government, and the Southwest.