In Four Years, Bauchi Assembly Implement 105 Bills

The Bauchi State House of Assembly on Thursday said that it has so far implemented 105 bills from June 2019 to June 2023, making them all laws.

According to them, there are 50 private/member legislation and 55 executive bills in all, adding that 131 motions, including 93 of urgent public importance, were made by the parliamentarians.

The Speaker of the House, Abubakar Suleiman, made this known while delivering a speech during the valedictory session of the Assembly.

The Spokesperson of the Speaker, Abdul Burra, shared the speech with journalists on Friday, titled: “Valedictory speech of Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Suleiman, during the valedictory session of the 9th Bauchi State House of Assembly, on Thursday, June 8, 2023.”

In spite of their differences in party and other factors, the lawmakers, according to him, were able to create a synergy between the legislative and executive branches of government that served the interests of the people of Bauchi State.

“Some people initially thought because of the nature of the composition of the Assembly, there will be chaos and rancour between the two arms but with the will of Almighty Allah, the Executive Arm under the leadership of His Excellency Senator Bala Muhammad and members of the Assembly put people first and rendered all needed support for the success of the administration.

“The 9th Assembly has shown so much commitment in making sure the people of Bauchi State derived a lot of dividends of democracy by burying all our differences and working together for the overall interest of the people of Bauchi State.

“Whenever we are in the Chamber, we set aside our differences and put Bauchi State at the centre. Our political party is Bauchi State, and we worked for the best interest of Bauchi State, which resulted in the massive development of every part of the state.

“This Assembly, in four years, has passed 105 Bills into Law. 55 of which are Executive Bills while 50 are private/member Bills. We have equally moved 131 motions, 93 matters of urgent public importance, received 54 messages from the Executive, received 22 petitions, and 102 committee reports were laid before the Assembly.

“This is of course a great milestone and unprecedented in the history of the Bauchi State House of Assembly. This has further proven the fact that the 9th Assembly under my leadership, is people-oriented.”

He claimed that the Assembly effectively and efficiently performed oversight duties by closely examining all of the operations of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to ensure that no contractor or public servant undermined the interests of the state’s residents.

He asserts that the Assembly worked with the executive branch to ensure that all leaks of the State’s valuable, if limited, resources are successfully stopped. He also claims that the Assembly made sure that the people get value for the resources used in each MDA.

Suleiman, who is also the chairman of Nigeria’s Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, thanked the legislators for giving him the chance to lead them.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to sincerely extend my deep appreciation, on behalf of Ningi Central Constituency, for putting your trust in me in which you elected me as Speaker of this Honourable House and supported me through thick and thin to deliver. Producing a Speaker has been a lifetime dream of my Local Government, Ningi, we are grateful to you for making our lifetime dream come true.

“With your support, I have risen through the ranks to become the Vice Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria Northeast Zone and subsequently the Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria.

“I am happy that with your support and prayer, I have taken my Constituency, the Honourable House and our dear State to the national limelight where we contributed positively in nation building,” he said.