In-Form Italy to Breeze past Estonia

A combative defensive midfielder as a player, Gennaro Gattuso has shown no signs of his previous self in the early days of his reign as Italy manager, leading his national side to five-goal hauls in World Cup qualifiers against Estonia and Israel in his opening two matches.

The Azzurri were run close in the second of those matches, narrowly beating Israel 5-4 in a thriller, but they comfortably routed Estonia 5-0 and will be hoping for more of the same in Saturday’s reverse fixture.

Estonia’s sole qualifying win has come against Group I whipping boys Moldova, a side who have shipped 25 goals in five games and they look set for another tough evening against Italy.

Home advantage normally gives sides a boost but with Estonia losing eight of their last 12 matches on their own patch, it is hard to see them having any joy against the resurgent Azzurri.

Gattuso’s gung-ho tactics are getting plenty out of a talented bunch, with in-form forwards Moise Kean and Mateo Retegui supported by brilliant midfielders Nicolo Barella and Sandro Tonali, with another high-scoring victory on the horizon.

Six of Italy’s last ten matches have featured at least four goals and with Gattuso’s two games produced a total of 14, it makes sense to back the same outcome for this Tallinn clash.