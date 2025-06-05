In Every 1,000 Deliveries In The North, Not Less Than 5 Results In Obstetric Fistula –Gynaecologist

Share

A gynaecologist in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Modibbo Adama Teaching Hospital, Yola, Dr Sunday Pius has revealed that in every 1,000 deliveries in the North, not less than five results in obstetric fistula.

Speaking in an interview, Dr Sunday Pius added that though specific data is lacking, “we continue to see many active cases undergoing treatment” in many hospitals across the zone.

Dr. Sunday Pius, who is also the Medical Director of Kwaya Clinic and Maternity in Yola, explained that why the condition is disproportionately common in northern Nigeria is as a result of early marriage and persistent limited access to skilled maternity care.

He attributed early marriage that necessitated teenage pregnancy as one of the leading causes of Obstetric Fistula among women in Nigeria and lamented the escalated prevalence of the infection among teenage girls in Adamawa and in the entire northern region.

He called the government of the day and other stakeholders to as a matter of necessity “campaign against early marriage, inadequate maternal care, and poor access to education as well as reproductive health services as key drivers of the condition”.

Dr. Pius explained that “when a young girl’s body, especially where the pelvis is not fully developed for childbirth, labor becomes prolonged and obstructed, this pressure normally cause a hole between the birth canal and bladder or rectum, resulting in fistula’.

According to him, “while younger women are the more vulnerable, older women with complicated or prolonged labour also develop fistula, especially those with spinal deformities or cephalopelvic disproportion”.

Speaking on the consequences faced by women, Dr Pius said though they are farreaching, “such women with fistula often face divorce, social exclusion, and economic hardship”.

Other challenges these groups of women face include being isolated from their communities due to incontinence and odor. They also suffer depression, lose access to education, and live with stigma that affects every aspect of their lives. Speaking on the preventive measures, Dr. Pius called for a multifaceted approach centered on girl-child education.

According to the Medical Director, “an educated girl understands the risks of early pregnancy, the value of antenatal care, and the importance of skilled birth attendance, education gives her the power to make informed decisions about her health and future”.

Family Planning he further explained is essential for safeguarding maternal health as well as reducing fistula rates, adding when women can space their pregnancies and avoid early or high-risk childbirth, the chances of complications drop significantly.

