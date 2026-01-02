Introduction

When public polarised, the nation must return to facts, performance, and due process. Nigeria’s democracy cannot be derailed by sensationalism.

Since assuming office, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji‑Ojo has driven disciplined reforms—streamlining passports, modernising borders, improving correctional services, and elevating professionalism across paramilitary agencies. These measurable outcomes are widely acknowledged and firmly in the national interest.

Transforming immigration services

One of Tunji‑Ojo’s most visible achievements is the sweeping transformation of immigration services. For years, Nigerians at home and abroad endured endless delays and frustrations in securing passports. He confronted these challenges decisively, clearing historic backlogs and establishing a centralized personalization hub that now produces thousands of passports within hours.

Supported by end‑to‑end digital workflows and enhanced identity security, the system has become faster, more predictable, and more reliable. For citizens and the diaspora alike, these reforms are tangible proof that governance, when anchored on competence and innovation, delivers practical solutions that improve lives and strengthen national confidence.

Modernising border management

At Nigeria’s ports of entry, Hon. Tunji‑Ojo has overseen the deployment of automated e‑gates and contactless processes at major airports. These innovations reduce friction for legitimate travellers while strengthening control frameworks against irregular migration and security threats.

In parallel, visa processing has been consolidated, with electronic visas accelerated to reduce delays and improve predictability for business and family travel.

These are not cosmetic upgrades. They represent institutional changes that raise standards, enhance data integrity, and build public confidence. In a globalised economy, where mobility is central to trade and investment, such reforms are indispensable for Nigeria’s competitiveness.

People‑Centred reforms

Beyond technology, Tunji‑Ojo has prioritised the welfare and professional development of officers across correctional, immigration, civil defence, and fire services.

Long‑delayed promotions have been unlocked, training reinforced, and modern facilities invested in. Within correctional services, the ministry mobilised private and philanthropic support to settle fines for thousands of low‑risk inmates, thereby decongesting facilities while advancing rehabilitation and dignity.

This humane, restorative vision of justice is consistent with constitutional values and practical common sense. It signals a shift from punitive overcrowding to rehabilitation and reintegration, aligning Nigeria’s correctional system with global best practice.

Recognition beyond govt messaging

Independent media assessments and civil society commentary have repeatedly described the ministry’s transformation under Hon. Tunji‑Ojo as tangible, data‑driven, and unusually rapid by historical standards. Whether framed as a “digital‑first” shift or a decisive break from fragmented systems, the central point endures: performance has improved, and institutional capacity has grown.

Such recognition matters. It demonstrates that reforms are not merely rhetorical but verifiable, and that citizens are experiencing the benefits in real time. Indeed, it affirms that governance, when anchored on competence and transparency, tangibly improves lives, strengthens institutions, and inspires renewed public confidence.

Allegations and due process

Recent publications have recycled claims about academic timelines and National Youth Service Corps documentation. These stories, amplified in the media ecosystem, urge investigation; yet they risk turning legitimate questions into trial‑by‑headline without due process.

Civil society voices have warned that unverified accusations, when broadcast without institutional verification, erode public trust not only in office‑holders but in the constitutional bodies mandated to vet and confirm them.

Respected advocates have condemned the circulation of unsubstantiated reports, underscoring that Tunji‑Ojo underwent rigorous screening before assumption of office, involving the Department of State Services (DSS) and the National Assembly’s confirmation processes.

Their position is simple: Allegations must be pursued through lawful channels and evidence‑based procedures—not weaponised via sensational narratives.

Furthermore, reportage has documented clarifications from the National Youth Service Corps in response to formal Freedom of Information requests, outlining the minister’s remobilisation and eventual issuance of a discharge certificate in 2023 following a printing oversight.

These details, while technical, matter for accuracy. Where discrepancies exist, institutions should elucidate them; where explanations are provided, public debate should reflect them fairly.

Anchoring judgement on evidence

As scholars and practitioners of governance, our judgments must rest on the totality of evidence. Performance metrics in immigration throughput, border automation, correctional decongestion, and service welfare are not abstractions; they translate into everyday benefits for citizens and into stronger national systems.

The ministry’s sectoral review has articulated a coherent programme—centralised passport personalisation, command‑and‑control data centres, expedited e‑visa frameworks, and structured recruitment—to sustain reforms over the medium term. Continuity is essential to consolidate gains and prevent regression. Disrupting effective programmes based on unverified claims would punish citizens who are finally experiencing responsive service delivery.

Ethical foundations and recognition

Equally important are the ethical foundations of reform. Public fora have emphasised unity, institutional renewal, and youth empowerment as cornerstones of a resilient national spirit. Awards and citations from respected universities and professional bodies affirm not merely personality but the substance of public service—linking innovation to improved governance outcomes.

Recognition does not replace accountability; rather, it corroborates impact while reminding us to keep standards high. Nigerians deserve both integrity and competence. The constitutional architecture provides mechanisms to scrutinise credentials and conduct. Those mechanisms should be utilised rigorously and fairly, without prejudice or media absolutism.

The case for continuity

Accordingly, in the interest of national progress, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji‑Ojo should be supported to continue his exemplary work. This is not a plea for indulgence; it is a call for principled governance that prizes results, upholds due process, and protects institutional integrity.

Investigations, where necessary, should proceed within the law. Reforms, where proven, should be strengthened. The ultimate test of leadership is the intersection of transparent conduct and transformative outcomes—a test the current trajectory continues to meet.