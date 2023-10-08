In-Country Oil Refining: N’Delta Group Urges Tinubu To Adopt C’mttee’s Report

A Niger Delta group, Domestic Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria, DROAN, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to adopt the report of the technical committee on Subsidy removal and integration of mini/artisanal Refinery operation into in-country oil refining.

The group stated this during a press conference addressed by its National Chairman, Comrade Godwin Sunday shortly after its closed-door meeting held on Saturday evening in Uyo Akwa Ibom State capital.

Sunday said the essence of the press conference was to commend President Bola Tinubu for setting up the technical committee which is headed by the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Amb. Gabriel Aduda.

He also expressed confidence that the much-anticipated solution in the country’s petroleum sector would be achieved once the President adopts the committee’s report.

His words: “And it is worthy to note that DROAN made comprehensive and technical contributions to the committee on the way forward regarding artisanal refining.

“We make bold to state here that as a nation that is largely dependent on imported refined petroleum products, our economy will not get better. It is also a known fact that we cannot completely rely on the strength of the much-talked-about private owner refineries to avoid unnecessary monopolies.

“It is important to note that other oil-producing countries like Saudi Arabia, Canada, Venezuela etc are running multiple crude oil refineries.

“We, therefore, use this opportunity to assure Nigerians that the concept of Artisanal scale in-country refining of our crude oil will not only crash the prices of PMS, AGO, DPK, etc but will also guarantee the availability of refined petroleum products and encourage healthy market competition

“Small-scale refining will equally generate employment for our Young professionals. It will engage the services of both skilled and unskilled labourers, and thereby reduce unemployment”

Sunday further stated that Artisanal Oil Refiners frown at the neglect of environmental pollution and the negative effect of oil exploration on the Niger Delta’s ecosystem, and therefore would always kick against illegal Oil refining, Crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and youth restiveness.

He however blamed the government for the continued illegal Oil refining and Pipeline vandalism in the region, stressing, “We have contacted sensitisation/orientation programmes for our members across the creeks of Niger Delta. We have also directed them to stand down from their activities.

“We have done these for me past four years. However, lack of government attention, adequate measures and failure to accede to our demands prompted few to still hold onto illegal Oil refining, and pipeline vandalism, among others.

“It is on record that DROAN has engaged with the Federal Government at different fora on the issue of integration and legalization of artisanal oil refining in Nigeria.

“And we are appealing to President Tinubu to give every Nigerian, equal opportunity. We will not rest until we salvage our people from the doldrums of poverty and the downgrade in the Oil and gas sector.