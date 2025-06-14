In Chicago, ‘The Man Died’ For African, Diaspora Film Festival

Share

Fresh from its successful run at the 32nd African Film Festival in New York, the feature film The Man Died returns to the American cultural circuit as part of the African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) in Chicago, USA, which runs from June 13 to 15.

Inspired by the prison notes of Africa’s first Nobel Laureate in Literature, Professor Wole Soyinka, The Man Died will be screened on June 15 at FACETS, 1517 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago, at 3:30 p.m.

This screening will feature the extended 134-minute version of the film, different from the 105-minute version previously shown at festivals across three continents.

According to a statement by Jahman O. Anikulapo, Director and Co-Founder of iREP and Associate Producer of The Man Died, the film’s director, Awam Amkpa, will engage the audience in a post-screening conversation.

Amkpa is a trained artist and professor of Art and Media at New York University, Abu Dhabi and New York. A similar format was adopted during the film’s screening at the Luxor African Film Festival in January, where it won the award for “Best Film That Treats an Important African Issue.”

The ADIFF directorate has also invited the film for screening at its Washington DC edition scheduled for August.

In a formal invitation to the film’s producer, Femi Odugbemi of Zuri24 Media, the organizers expressed their delight in selecting The Man Died for both Chicago and DC editions.

The film has already made a significant impact on the U.S. festival circuit, with screenings at the Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles, Nollywood in Hollywood in California, and the African Film Festival Atlanta between February and March this year.

According to a synopsis by Artmattan Productions, organizers of ADIFF, The Man Died is based on the true story of Wole Soyinka. It recounts how his principled effort to halt a civil war was misinterpreted as rebellion, leading to his unjust imprisonment.

The film captures his emotional and psychological struggles during confinement and highlights the enduring power of truth and the human spirit in the face of tyranny.

Founded in 1993 and based in Harlem, the ADIFF is a minority-led, non-profit organization that presents films reflecting the global experiences of people of color. The festival’s mission is to inspire, educate, and challenge stereotypes through compelling storytelling.

Written by UK-based screenwriter Bode Asiyanbi, The Man Died features Wale Ojo as Wole Soyinka, Sam Dede as the antagonist Yisa, Norbert Young as the prison superintendent, Francis Onwochei as the prison controller, and Edmond Enaibe as the commissioner.

The cast also includes Christiana Oshunniyi as Laide Soyinka and Abraham Awam-Amkpa as Johnson.

Following its Chicago screening, the film will head to Stuttgart, Germany, in July, where it is listed as a “star attraction” at the 2025 African Theatre Association Annual Conference. It is also under consideration for special screenings at institutions including NYU, Harvard, Ithaca College, Oxford University, and the House of World Cultures in Berlin. Negotiations are ongoing with three major global streaming platforms and international distributors.

Since its special premiere in Lagos in July 2024 to mark Professor Soyinka’s 90th birthday, The Man Died has been showcased at high-profile events such as Quramo Festival of Words, Lagos Book & Art Festival, AFRIFF, and the Eastern Nigeria International Film Festival.

Its international debut was held in London through a partnership between the Africa Centre and the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange. It has since been screened in Accra, Tunis, Luxor, and Berlin.

The film has received several accolades, including Best Scriptwriting at AFRIFF, Audience Choice Award at ENIFF, and Best Film on an Important African Issue at LAFF.

It also earned nominations at the Pan African Film Festival and Jo’Burg Film Festival, and won Best Director for Awam Amkpa at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards in May 2025.

Produced by Zuri24 Media, The Man Died tells the story of Soyinka’s 27-month incarceration during the Nigerian Civil War in 1967. His effort to broker peace between Biafra and the Federal Government led to solitary confinement and intense psychological hardship, which the film brings to life with striking emotional depth.

Director Awam Amkpa is a Nigerian-American professor, playwright, and curator whose work spans theatre, film, and visual arts. He is also the author of Theatre and Postcolonial Desires and has curated numerous international film festivals and exhibitions. Producer Femi Odugbemi, founder and CEO of Zuri24 Media, is an award-winning storyteller whose career spans over 25 years in film, television, and documentary production. He co-founded the iREP Documentary Film Festival and is a member of both the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

