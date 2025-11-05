In Celebrating Culture, Ichi In Diaspora Want Quality Health For Their Community

In coming together to celebrate their culture Ichi Indigenes In Diaspora (NIID) want to provide quality healthcare to the community. Culture is the set of distinctive spiritual, material, intellectual and emotional features of a society or a social group.

It encompasses, in addition to art and literature, lifestyles, ways of living together, value systems, traditions and beliefs. The above definition of culture by UNESCO captures the philosophy behind Ndi Ichi In Diaspora (NIID) and the convention the organization organized recently in IRCO Hall 10301 NE Gilsan St. Portland OR. 97220 USA. Culture is made up of material, institutional, philosophical and creative aspects.

The material aspect has to do with artefacts such as; clothing, food, medicine, utensils etc. The institutional are the political, social, legal and economic structures that help achieve material and spiritual objectives; while the philosophical deals with ideas, beliefs and values; the creative is about a people’s literature, visual and performing arts.

In other to domesticate the above meaning of culture in line with Nigerian Cultural Policy 1988, NIID, deems it wise to use the opportunity of coming together to celebrate Ichi culture and discuss how to provide quality health to their home town.

The theme of the convention, Healing our land is apt in this direction and with culture as a festivity which plays a key role in assembling people from the same background together. Consequently, NIID’s event, which featured seminars, and keynote presentations by healthcare and development experts, also had workshop aimed at fostering innovative healthcare solutions for Ichi town.

The target is to give attention to the hospital in Ichi. It provided an opportunity to network with global stakeholders and partners In his opening remarks in the event NIID chairman, Mr. Samuel Okafor appreciated the invited guests who out of their busy schedules graced the event.

He said the Nonprofit Organisation registered in the USA saw the urgent need to be part of the health system in their community. The healing of our people is to establish how we really care about the wellbeing of our people at home and health project is a better way to do so. Indeed, health is life.

Some of the dignitaries that were present are prominent Ichi people, Igbo in Diaspora and pople from other communities in Nigeria. Their support to the health project reveal how committed they are Olikagu Amiri, the chief launcher, Dr. Aladin Ukiwe, Chief Vitalis Ogboagba, Chief Ken Ogboagba among others.

The Chief launcher urged the gathering to donate willingly for the healthcare to become a reality The Keynote speaker, Dr Evon Anukam in her paper dwelt on health system in Nigeria comparing it with other African countries like Ghana saying that though Nigeria is making progress but Ghana is advancing. because using 2023 data life expectancy in Nigeria 53, while in Ghana it is 68.

She discussed many issues about healthcare, how to address problems for better health The NIID Public Relations Officer, Nze Ikeazor Ubachukwu said on phone that the need for NIID to embark on the project arose because the organization as an umbrella body of Ichi people outside Nigeria want the best for their hometown.

In view of this, health is paramount and the programme gave us the ample time to interface with global stakeholders on health matters. He added there was a time NIID invited some health personnel to Ichi community and they visited the Hospital in Ichi located in Umuisiana village. Healing our land seminar was a continuation.

Calling on well meaning Ichi indigenes, to embark on viable programmes for the benefit of Ichi he explained that Healing our land is a project after the heart of NIID members. What beautified the programme was the cultural coloration in which indigenous dances, cuisines and dresses of Ichi people were adorned.

Breaking of kolanut was observed the way it is done at home with the respect accorded to the kolanut. Garden eggs, alligator pepper, nnu oji etc were available. These contributed to communal cohesion of sense of belonging for socio-cultural experiences. Indeed, it was like festival to NIID members.

As Nze Ubachukwu posited that just like festivals such as Ufejioku festival in Ichi contribute to feeling of social cohesion; this our get-together, with Healing our land as the theme is like a festival. The events dwell on social cultural heritage. We played music like that of Osita Osadebe, Oliver De Coque etc. Lively highlife music.

Also Flavour’s music provided a lively atmosphere to the event. We danced to them. They reminded us of home. We wore Isi agu dress, with the traditional caps we are known for. Ubachukwu continued, So, the event is a mixture of our traditions, values, attitudes, festivals and ideals.

These make us who we are. It really proved that culture is totality of the way of life of a people by themslves to achieve their progress and solve their peculiar problems, relate with their neighbours but be different from these neighbours. He said the leadership of NIID, including Mr. Samuel Okafor, Mr Chijioke Ononiwu, Chief Innocent Aniefuna, Engr. Elochukwu Obimdike, himself and and the entire NIID members are grateful to all who made the event a grand one.