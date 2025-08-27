In Bunmi Oyinsan’s A Ladder Of Bones, Anti-Racism Vibes Take Precedence Over Feminism

It was an inspiring and cultural awakening experience at the J Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, venue of Enilolobo: Mysticism, Beliefs and Cultural Emancipation, a conversation based on Dr. Bunmi Oyinsan’s new novel, ‘A Ladder of Bone’s, held penultimate Sunday.

Also, it was a beautiful reunion with Oyinsan, who was the Chairman of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Lagos State chapter, in the 1990s before she relocated to Canada. A strong feminist, Dr. Oyinsan, together with co-gender equality seekers, spread the gospel of feminism with talent and vigour. While they have always been members of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), they were still active in the Women Writers Association of Nigeria (WRITA).

At various gatherings and on several projects, Oyinsan was an emphatic feminist voice that no one could discountenance. But if anyone is still longing to experience her undeniable voice for feminism, such a person may have to wait, and probably wait for a long time.

The reason is that the writer, dramatist and teacher who currently resides in Canada has discovered a new challenge which, she believes, demands a more urgent and concerted intervention. The monster she mostly confronts now is racism, with its damning products like systemic degradation, poverty and new slavery.

At the Conversation, Oyinsan, whose husband, Soji Oyinsan, a filmmaker, was also present, revealed her new mindset when she spoke on her new novel, ‘A Ladder of Bones’, an engaging novel ‘about five young Africans grappling with personal histories and the legacy of violence’.

As legendary Chinua Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ seeks to smash the myth in Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness, Oyinsan, in the new work, counters the glorification of colonisation in Ellen Thorp’s Ladder of Bones. According to her, it is a fallacy to say that the intention behind the British Empire and other European empires was noble or altruistic.

The colonialists did not do Africa a favour, She said, “In her (Thorp’s) version, she presents British colonisation in Nigeria as noble and altruistic. A lot of us know that that is nowhere near the truth. Of course, unless you are telling Badenoch. So, she presents colonisation as altruistic and the efforts of the missionaries and administrators as to civilise the land said to be devastated by tribal warfare, slave trading and other issues.

Her position draws on the popular trope that the British Empire and other European empires did the fantastic work to get Africa developed. Beneath that paternalistic language and this so-called righteous intention lies the real history of brutal conquests that we were never taught in school, of cultural erasure and inter-generational trauma we are still grappling with.

So, my novel deliberately signifies on Ellen Thorp’s title where ‘Ladder of Bones’ symbolises the sacrifices of the colonial agents, I reclaim it. I jam it to highlight the human cost of colonisation,” The book unveiling anchored by culture activist and Co-Founder of the Committee for Relevant Arts (CORA), Jahman Anikulapo, featured a contributory video (Re-Incarnation) presentation by celebrated dancer, choreographer, curator, Kudus Onikeku; a poetry performance by Akeem Lasisi, while the novel was reviewed by Jumoke Verissimo, represented by fellow writer, Perpetual Eziefule.

At the event were Oyinsan’s filmmaker husband, Soji Oyinsan; and her fellow creative missioners such as star actress Joke Silva; renowned journalist, editor, author, and The NEWS Publisher, Kunle Ajibade, and his wife, Olubunmi Ajibade; and a former Chairman of the Association of Nigerian Authors, Lagos State branch, Kayode Aderinokun.

Bunmi Oyinsan, Qudus Onikeku compare artistic journeys Both are seasoned creatives who have straddled the world. While Bunmi Oyinsan is a scholar, writer, Pan Africanist, Qudus Onikeku, founder of QDance and a seasoned dancer, and culture advocate. Oyinsan read from ‘A Ladder of Bones’.

The stories of Enilolobo and other characters in the novel thus ignited some discussion. The Enilolobo phenomenon – the art of going and returning – particularly provoked serious thinking about Nigeria’s/nay Africa’s history, culture, politics, potential and dilemmas. Interestingly, Onikeku, who is also in charge of the JK Randle Centre, has done some work in this direction.

One of such, he said, is ‘Re-Incarnation’, which centres on walking around cyclical times of birth, death and rebirth in a continuous way “because we don’t believe in the lineal occurrence of life after death.” A video of ‘Re-Incarnation’ was shown at the event, with Onikeku and Oyinsan agreeing on the fact that the youths and children need reorientation on the essence of African culture, history and spirituality.