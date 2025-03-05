In Between Two Worlds, Teda Captures Cultural Dilemma, Migration, Identity

Share

With increasing volume of migration from Africa to Europe and other parts of the world, cultural and identity crisis become issues, on which artist, Oluwatobiloba Fakile lays his creative strokes.

Based in Manchester, U.K, Fakile who is also known as Teda has been creating art that explores theme on migration, for quite a while.

But not satisfied just creating the pieces for his studio and few viewers, Teda took his thoughts on migration, cultural and identity issues to the public with a solo art exhibition titled, ‘Between Two Worlds’, held at SAAN1 Gallery, Manchester.

Teda took the opportunity of the exhibition to also share his versatility across the basic medium of painting and drawing. For ‘Between Two Worlds’, he flaunted his 15-year-old studio practice by showing what he listed as “10 paintings and drawings” of the same number.

However, the artist’s effort in blurring the lines between painting and drawing should be of interest as Teda’s expressionist forms becomes louder in works such as Tranquility, Rooted in Growth, Zero Comfort, as well as quite a number of those he tagged as “drawings.”

Teda’s application of bold lines in what could pass as painting, perhaps, collapses the difference that would have made such works as drawings.

And as one of the strengths of Teda in creative endeavours is self-discovery, he celebrates growth in one of the works. “The piece celebrates the beauty and symbolism of hair as a metaphor for personal growth and transformation,” Teda explains the piece titled Rooted in Growth.

“Inspired by daily and diverse expressions of hair in the city, the piece reflects on the intentional and sometimes unintentional journeys of self-discovery and resilience.”

And being a self-taught artist, Teda declares that “through bold colours and dynamic textures, you are invited to embrace the process of growth, finding joy in the simple yet profound act of becoming.”

Capturing the essence of Between Two Worlds, curator, Ikponmwosa AvanNomayo explains the personal and selfness focus of the exhibition “Between Two Worlds” is a personal exploration of identity, belonging, and transformation through the eyes of Nigerian born, Manchester based artist Teda,” AvanNomayo stated in his curatorial note for the exhibition.

“This solo exhibition features a collection of paintings created during Teda’s time in Manchester, capturing the emotional journey of navigating life between two cultures.

Each piece reflects themes of self-reflection, acceptance, and growth, offering a poignant glimpse into the artist’s evolving sense of self.” The curator adds that with “vibrant colours, intricate textures, and evocative imagery, Teda invites viewers to reflect on their own journeys of identity and connection.”

Teda’s journey in self-taught began from juniour school, and blossomed as he became proficient in graphic design, using oil, acrylic as well as other mediums.

Still on his artistic self-discoveery, Teda chose non-art in his higher education as he had a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing from Covenant University, Ogun State, Nigeria.

However, Teda’s bio emphasises his passion, which drives him to create a unique visual language that resonates with audiences on a profound level. Before showing Between Two Worlds, Teda had exhibitions such as Falling – Henarch Galleries’ group show, London, UK, 2024; The Big art show of Art Department, Paisley, Scotland; Blah Open 2024 – Cafe Blah, Manchester UK; Oriental Hotel Showroom Xmas Exhibition, Lagos, 2016; Artsy Dot Exhibition (KIA Motor), Abuja; and Fashion Collection Print – Featured at Lagos Fashion Design Week.

