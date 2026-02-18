In Adamawa, Tinubu Vows Sustenance Of Economic Reforms, Inclusion, Empowerment

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday in Yola, Adamawa State, said his administration would sustain the ongoing economic reforms for the benefit of Nigerians, with a greater focus on the inclusion of citizens and their empowerment to achieve more prosperity.

The President, who was on a one-day official visit to Adamawa State, expressed happiness that the reforms were steadily yielding results across the country, with major transformations in many states, particularly in education, health, and infrastructure, and praised Governor Umari Fintiri for delivering excellent service to the people. “That is the consequence of us working together, and we will achieve more macroeconomic successes. We will achieve more for this country.

“We are investing heavily in agriculture and human capital development. We must be able to feed ourselves, feed the country. “While we continue to encourage our governors, I must say, the solidarity that exists between the federal government and subnationals is extremely encouraging.

Things that I don’t have to remind you, you’ll do it, you are carrying the people along. Please continue to do so.” According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu noted that the repositioning of the economy through the right policies enabled greater allocations to the states to carry out major projects that directly impacted people’s livelihoods.

He commended Governor Umaru Fintiri for effectively utilising the allocations for the benefit of the people through the construction of roads and educational institutions. He said: “You’re reflecting the true commitment of a government of the people, by the people and for the people.

You’re truly a reflection of who we are as a people united to achieve for our great nation. “Umaru Fintiri, I’ve seen a tremendous amount of renewal, commitment from you in investments in the education of our children, and I commend your vision and commitment to the development of Adamawa State.”