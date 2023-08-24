In 5 Years, We Stole Over 500 Goats In Minna—suspects

Three suspected thieves have been arrested by the Niger State Police Command for stealing over 500 goats in Minna. The suspects, Shehu Buhari, Musa Idris both of Barkin-Sale, Minna and Idrisu Aliyu (Dagrin) of Kaffintela, Minna, who were paraded at the State Command Headquarters in Minna yesterday, disclosed that they do sell the goats between the rates of N10,000 and N15,000 depending on their sizes.

Speaking to Shehu Buhari, he said “we have been stealing goats in Minna for the past five years to survive, and so far, we have stolen over 500 goats at different locations in Minna. “After stealing these goats, we used Idris Dagrin’s vehicle, (Honda Civic) to convey the animals to butchers in Maitumbi and Tunga areas whom we usually sell to at between N10, 000 and N15,000 depending on the size of the goats.”

The suspects mentioned two receivers, out of which; one Murtala Dan-Azumi of Tunga was arrested, and Hussaini Yahaya is at large. Speaking after paradiing the suspects, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said the police were alerted on Monday 14/08/2023 at about 1300hrs, based on information received about a syndicate who specialises in steal- ing goats around Kpakungu, Soje areas of Minna.

According to the PPRO, “the syndicate was sighted and the Police alerted immediately. The TST team responded, the thieves zoomed off in a Honda Civic vehicle with Reg. No. MNA 342 AA, but they were intercepted around Shiroro Hotel and three suspects were arrested.”

While saying that, ef- fort is ongoing to arrest the said Labaran who escaped, and Hussaini (buyer) who is at large, the Police Spokesman said the case is under investigation and all suspects will be arraigned in court for prosecution immediately after the investigation.