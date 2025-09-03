IMT’s Award-Winning Lecturer’s Party

Dr. Chukwuemeka Patrick Ejim remained his usual easy going self, more committed to religion and job than campus frivolities until HND final year students of Business Administration and Management of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu exposed him to humanity.

Unlike unpleasant stories that often come out of tertiary institutions in Nigeria highlighting the frosty ties between lecturers and their students, Ejim became an icon of hope on a day he turned 52.

And it was a pleasant surprise coup executed right inside the classroom. August 19, 2025 is a day that will live long with the Deputy Rector of IMT until he joins his creator.

Ejim did not advertise his birthday, he did not go about taxing friends and well-wishers to pay for an event centre or hire one popular musician to paint the streets of Enugu red. IMT, it should be noted, has produced top class artistes.

Phyno and Tuface are proud to be associated with the institution but this particular birthday had music but not musicians. Members of the National Association of Business and Management Students (NABAMS) organised a low-key party that has now gone viral.

It was quite emotional watching the students turn in their gifts, from packets of fruit drinks to crates of table water as the lecturer became not just the centre of attraction but an object of confusion. He did not know what was happening and in that innocence could not hold back tears. The lesson in that gesture is that good begets good. Those who know Ejim attest to the fact that he does not believe in sex for marks.

The Deputy Rector does not tax students before marking their scripts. Here is an example of what professionalism should be. And the students did not wait for reward to come from elsewhere, for many of those who had national honours bestowed on them did not merit it. Recognition from the government is tilted more towards politics and cronyism. This leaves real achievers groping in the dark. We call on the Federal Government to borrow a leaf from the poor students of IMT and give honour to Ejim.

This will encourage other unsung heroes in our institutions of higher learning. Focus should not only be on the bad and ugly, good deeds must be celebrated. In the past, Nigerian universities had lecturers who shared their homes and even meals with students. At the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Dr. Ray Ofoegbu rode a bicycle around the campus and felt the pulse of his students.

Dr. Tunde Fatunde’s home at the University of Benin was free for all. Today, the situation is different. Some lecturers send out lists to their students demanding basic stuff like bags of rice, tubers of yam and all forms of beverages.

Students have also devised different methods of biting the conscience of their teachers. At departmental parties, cash is squeezed into the pockets of supervisors. Ejim does not belong to the class of tax collectors. Swinging along with ladies in different hotel rooms is far from his personality.

What is glaring is that this former Secretary General of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Enugu branch is admired for being true to his background. Ejim should be commended for coming out clean in an environment that stinks of he – goats and near bandits. Between April 2020 and April 2025, at least 50 lecturers were indicated for sexual abuse in Nigeria. It was so bad that female students alleged they were raped or failed, for not succumbing to intimidation.

These crimes knew no divide. From Dr. Usman Aliyu of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, to Kadiri Babalola of the University of Lagos, the list extends to Abia State University where Dr. Udochukwu Ndukwe was fingered by the Lagos State University of Science and Technology which sacked the trio of Nurudeen Hassan, Olayinka Usman and Kareem Arigbabu.

The height of it all was the trial of Prof. Cyril Ndifon, Dean Faculty of Law of the University of Calabar. Joining in the ‘Hall of Infamy’ were Dr. Balogun Olaniran of the Tai Solarin University of Education, Mfonobong Udoudom of UNN and Abutu Thompson of Kogi State Polytechnic, among many others.

The IMT, Enugu was established in 1971, by the Administrator of East Central State, Ajie Ukpabi Asika. The idea was to tap from the ingenuity of some of those on the Biafran side during the Civil War and use it to advance national development as part of the process of reconstruction. Although IMT is two years older than Ejim, who was born in the university town of Nsukka in 1973, the dream of the founder is not lost.

Ejim, with a Ph.D. in Management from the same university gleaned a lot from his brief acting capacity as Acting Rector before handing over to Prof. Gozie Ogbodo in March 2025. Coming out clean is reputable. Ejim has some experience outside teaching. He was Area Manager at Fidelity Contract Oil Company Limited. The driving force is management and human development, not the warmth of female students and the wallet of their male counterparts. This example is worth all the viral attention.