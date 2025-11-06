IMT Rector Lauds Mbah’s Support, Education Reforms

The Rector of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, Prof Gozie Ogbodo, has recounted the remarkable achievements recorded under his administration in the past one year, describing the period as one of transformation, innovation, and renewed commitment to excellence.

Speaking during a ceremony marking his one year in office, which also featured the inauguration of projects across the institution, Ogbodo expressed gratitude to God and the IMT community for their collective effort and faith in the vision of the new IMT.

He said the journey so far had been guided by a clear mission to strengthen the foundations of academic excellence, promote innovation, enhance staff and students’ welfare, and reposition IMT as a model of integrity and productivity in the tertiary education sector in line with the state’s agenda.

According to him, IMT Enugu recorded a one hundred percent success rate in the recent accreditation, re-accreditation, and resource verification exercise conducted by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), describing it as “a testament to collective commitment, resilience, and excellence.”

Ogbodo attributed the achievement to the dedication of staff, the cooperation of students, and the consistent support from the Government of Enugu State.