IMT 2023: Over 50 speakers, 3,000 participants expected as registration opens

As the highly anticipated second edition of Insurance Meets Tech (IMT 2.0) scheduled to take place next month in Lagos approaches, the event organisers have announced the official commencement of the registration phase for participants. According to Modion Communications, the two-day conference and exhibitions conveners, the registration portal will officially open to prospective delegates on Friday, August 18, 2023, on IMT 2.0 official website.

When open, delegates and VIPs would be able to seamlessly register and pay the conference early-bird fee of N20,000 and N50,000, respectively, on the portal. According to IMT Conference and Tradeshow Director, Precious Ubah, the event will feature over 50 speakers, over 20 demos and masterclasses, with about 3,000 participants expected to grace the tradeshow. She added that IMT2.0 would converge policymakers, regulators, keynote speakers, and sector leaders in six robust panel discussions.

There will be VIP and delegates lounges, water-front exhibitions, masterclasses and demo day H Hubs to share ideas and innovative solutions for leveraging technology to drive insurance penetration and improve the insurance industry’s efficiency and effectiveness. Thought leaders and regulators at the events would share comprehensive insights on data analytics and artificial intelligence that will bolster product development, improve underwriting and claims management processes, help curate cyber security risks, and define the role of web aggregators in the industry’s value chain.