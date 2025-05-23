Impunity: For Professing Traditional Religion, Police Abduct Wife Of Journalist

Share

Traditional worshippers in Uru Ogwa Community have raised the alarm over a violent police crackdown targeting their members, including the abduction of the wife of Dr Afam Echi, a journalist, who is the group’s secretary, during a raid by the Tiger Base Police unit last Friday.

The incident is linked to the demand of the traditional worshippers to restore a destroyed shrine, which has led to a conflict that has drawn accusations of religious persecution and statesanctioned impunity.

On May 16, armed police officers stormed the village, arresting several members of Ndi Odinala Uru, a group advocating the revival of traditional religious practices.

Echi’s wife was reportedly abducted in her husband’s absence, with officers confiscating his laptop as “bait” to locate him.

A subsequent raid on Tuesday led to further arrests, with police allegedly branding the worshippers as collaborators of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) claims the group vehemently denies and which public-spirited individuals have dismissed as mischievous and malicious.

Share