Improving Sexual Reproductive Health Access, Affordability

White Ribbon Alliance Nigeria and other health experts recently harped on the importance of self-care, especially for sexual reproductive and maternal health, to help increase access to crucial reproductive health services, reduce the cost of treatment, REGINA OTOKPA reports

In Nigeria, there are several programmes and initiatives by public and private organisations and partners aimed at empowering individuals to take charge of their wellbeing especially in crucial areas such as Sexual reproductive and maternal health however, a good number of people seems to be finding it difficult to promote healthy behaviours, seek timely healthcare services when it’s needed.

Sexual reproductive and maternal health is a critical aspect that focuses on access to contraception, fertility and infertility care, safe pregnancies and childbirth, prevention and treatment of sexually transmitted infections, gender-based violence, quality care for pregnant women and newborns.

In a bid to ensure more persons access Sexual Reproductive Health services in a timely manner to avoid negative preventable outcomes, experts in the healthcare sector recently harped on the importance of self care in sexual reproductive health to enable individuals make informed choices about their bodies and lives.

WHO recommendation

Following the huge benefits of self care and the drive to ensure a Universal Health Care coverage globally, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended self-care interventions for every country.

The body notes that self care is the ability of individuals, families, and communities to promote and maintain their own health, prevent disease, and cope with illness – with or without the support of a health or care worker. Self-care interventions can include medicines, devices, diagnostics, and digital tools.

At a virtual self-care awarenessbuilding workshop for media professionals organised by the White Ribbon Alliance Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, and the Self-care Trailblazer Group, self care it was maintained, was not only cost effective, but it remains a sustainable approach to strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system.

The workshop themed “Media as a catalyst for advancing self-care for sexual, reproductive, and maternal health in Nigeria,” revealed that self care in sexual reproductive health could reduce healthcare costs associated with unintended pregnancies, maternal and newborn complications, controlling spread of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) as well as unsafe abortions, by empowering women and girls with requisite knowledge on how best to control their reproductive health.

Given the challenges of poverty, lack of infrastructure and sociocultural barriers inhibiting access to sexual reproductive health services, the experts maintained that integrating self-care into national health strategies could significantly reduce pressure on overstretched health facilities, expand access to essential services especially in settings where healthcare facilities are limited.

Self care

According to the Director and Head of Reproductive Health at the FMOH&SW, Dr. Samuel Oyeniyi, selfcare intervention play a crucial role in improving maternal and newborn health by promoting health education on antenatal, delivery, postpartum, and newborn care.

“Self-care shall not be a cost-shifting mechanism from the government or existing health care financing structure to clients. It shall be safe, effective, and able to reach individuals who may not be able to access health services.

“To achieve traction in our implementation, there must be a strong community component, and access points will include health facilities, pharmacy, primary health care centres, patent and proprietary medicine vendors, community-based distributors, digital and mobile technologies for health, caregivers, family, friends, and communities.”

A Technical Officer, RMNCAECH at WHO Nigeria office, Dr. Femi James noted that self-care interventions involve self-awareness, self-testing, and self-management.

He said, “On self-awareness, there is a need for self-education, self-efficacy, self-determination, and selfmanagement. Self-testing involves self-sampling and self-monitoring.

Self-management involves actions and products, such as self-monitoring of blood glucose levels.”

Representative of the Self-Care Trailblazer Group, George Kapiyo noted that self care in SRMH addresses access gaps, supports health equity and autonomy especially for marginalised population, address shortages in healthcare workforce, enhances health literacy amongst individuals.

He said: “It cost savings for health systems and governments, reduces out of pocket cost and time burdens for individuals, increases efficiency and better targeting of facility based care, suppers sustainability in healthcare delivery, , cost effective healthcare interventions, frees up resources for complex medical cases, reduces indirect costs to users eg transport, time off work, childcare.”

Kapiyo further stated that making self-care in sexual reproductive health accessible and affordable could greatly enhance autonomy, awareness, and informed decision-making.

“SRHR self-care is aligned with WHO self-care guidelines and empowers individuals, particularly those in underserved settings, to take control of their health in a dignified and private way.

He also stressed that institutionalising self-care within national health systems ensures that self-care is not treated as a stopgap or informal solution, but rather as an integral part of health service delivery that meets quality standards and accountability frameworks.

“Institutionalizing self-care aligns with Universal Health Coverage, and broader health system strengthening goals.”

Also speaking, Senior Advisor, Programmes at Ipas, Samsu Gombwer who regretted that unsafe abortion remains a significant contributor to maternal deaths in Nigeria, urged the media to educate the public about selfmanaged care and how to access postabortion care.

“Women still die daily from largely preventable causes before, during, and after the time of giving birth The postabortion period is critical whether it happens after a spontaneous miscarriage, or an induced abortion, every woman deserves safe, respectful, and stigma-free care.”

Earlier, the Chairman, Board of Trustees, White Ribbon Alliance Nigeria, Dr. Nana Chidi-Emmanuel, said the media remains critical in creating awareness on the importance of selfcare, given its important role in shaping public understanding and instituting behavioural change.

“Your reporting has the power to transform how Nigerians approach and understand Self-Care, particularly in the areas of sexual, reproductive, and maternal Health.

“Self-care represents a fundamental shift in how we approach healthcare delivery – empowering individuals with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to take greater control of their health.

In a country as diverse and complex as Nigeria, with ongoing challenges in healthcare access, self-care interventions offer practical, cost-effective solutions that can significantly improve health outcomes.”