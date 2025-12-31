Improving Nigeria’s Banking System Via Tech

To improve Nigeria’s banking system through technology, a holistic rethinking of infrastructure, regulation, human capital, and customer experience is drastically required.

As the backbone of financial intermediation, banks must evolve beyond traditional brickand-mortar operations into digitally resilient platforms capable of supporting a fast-growing, youthful, and mobile population. Technology is no longer an enabler alone; it is now the core driver of efficiency, inclusion, competitiveness, and trust in the banking ecosystem. A critical starting point is strengthening core banking infrastructure.

Many Nigerian banks still operate on legacy systems that struggle with scalability, downtime, and integration challenges. Migrating to modern, modular, cloud-ready core banking platforms would enhance transaction speed, system availability, and service reliability. Such platforms allow banks to roll out new products faster and respond dynamically to changing market demands. Digital payment systems must also be made more robust and interoperable.

While Nigeria has made progress with electronic transfers and instant payment platforms, frequent service disruptions erode public confidence. Investment in viable network architectures, better data centers, and real-time monitoring systems can drastically reduce transaction failures.

A reliable payments ecosystem is essential for supporting e-commerce, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and the broader digital economy. Cybersecurity deserves heightened attention as banking operations become increasingly digital.

The rise in online banking, mobile apps, and APIs exposes banks to sophisticated cyber threats. Nigerian banks must therefore adopt advanced security technologies such as artificial intelligence–based threat detection, multi-factor authentication, and zero-trust architectures. Equally important is continuous staff training to reduce insider threats and social engineering vulnerabilities.

Financial inclusion remains a major challenge, and technology provides the most effective pathway to address it. Millions of Nigerians remain unbanked or underbanked due to geographic, economic, or documentation barriers. Mobile banking platforms, USSD services, and digital identity systems can extend banking services to rural and informal sectors. Leveraging fintech partnerships can further accelerate last-mile financial access.

Data analytics and artificial intelligence can significantly improve credit delivery and risk management. Traditional credit scoring models often exclude individuals without formal financial histories. By using alternative data – such as transaction patterns, mobile usage, and utility payments — banks can deploy AI-driven credit scoring systems that expand lending while maintaining prudent risk controls.

This approach supports SMEs and young entrepreneurs who are vital to economic growth. Regulatory technology (RegTech) is another area with strong potential. Compliance with banking regulations is costly and complex, often relying on manual reporting processes.

Automating compliance through RegTech solutions can improve accuracy, reduce operational costs, and enhance transparency. Collaboration between banks and regulators in adopting shared digital reporting frameworks would strengthen overall system stability.

Open banking enables the creation of tailored financial products, improves transparency, and reduces vendor lockin, ultimately benefiting consumers and businesses alike

Customer experience must be redefined through digital innovation. Today’s banking customers expect seamless, personalized, and always-available services. Intelligent chatbots, virtual assistants, and data-driven personalization can transform how banks interact with customers. A focus on user-centric design ensures that digital platforms are intuitive, inclusive, and accessible to users with varying levels of digital literacy. Open banking presents a transformative opportunity for Nigeria’s banking system.

By securely sharing customer-consented data through APIs, banks can foster innovation, competition, and collaboration with fintechs and third-party developers.

Open banking enables the creation of tailored financial products, improves transparency, and reduces vendor lock-in, ultimately benefiting consumers and businesses alike. Workforce transformation is essential to sustain technological advancement. Banks must invest in continuous upskilling of their employees, particularly in areas such as software systems, data science, cybersecurity, and digital product management.

A tech-literate workforce ensures that investments in technology translate into real operational and strategic value rather than underutilized tools. Digital identity and Know-Your-Customer (KYC) processes should be further optimized. Integrating banking platforms with national digital identity systems can streamline customer onboarding, reduce fraud, and lower compliance costs. Automated KYC using biometrics and secure databases improves both security and convenience, especially for remote account opening.

Infrastructure collaboration across the financial sector can yield significant benefits. Instead of duplicating expensive technology investments, banks can share certain non-competitive infrastructure such as payment switches, fraud intelligence platforms, and cloud services. Industry-wide collaboration reduces costs, improves resilience, and promotes standardization across the banking system. Nigerian financial institutions can leverage this strategy for scalability.

The use of blockchain and distributed ledger technologies can enhance transparency and efficiency in specific banking operations. Applications such as interbank settlements, trade finance, and identity verification can benefit from immutable and auditable records. While not a universal solution, targeted blockchain adoption can address trust and reconciliation challenges within the financial system.