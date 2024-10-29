Improving Local Refining To Enhance Economic Growth

Share

Accelerated domestic refining of crude into finished petroleum products in Nigeria will fast-tract the nation’s industrial and technological growth, create massive employment, develop Nigeria’s economy, increase standard of living of the people as well as conserve the nation’s foreign exchange earnings.

These were the views of many stakeholders including a representative of the federal government.

Minister

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, said it was imperative to make Nigeria self-sufficient in refining petroleum products and also unlock the vast potential in the midstream and downstream value chain of the oil and gas sector.

He decried that Nigeria, despite being Africa’s largest oil producer, had long grappled with the paradox of exporting crude oil while importing refined petroleum products.

He stated that this is largely due to the regulated market, lack of clarity in law governing the sector, the government refineries not running optimally as well as crude supply challenges to refineries.

According to him, “in an attempt to solve the array of problems bedeviling refinery development in Nigeria, government prioritise refinery development through clear policy directions and strategic initiatives by passing the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 with clear provisions that prioritise private refineries to operate on profit basis, provisions for crude supply of high combination, provision that enable the development of the naira policy, which as of today created investment incentives for operators across the midstream and downstream value chain.”

The minister said that the PIA created new petroleum liquid licenves for third party access to facilities and infrastructure used for midstream petroleum on a non discriminatory basis.

He added that it was to stimulate investment in petroleum product production to achieve self-sufficiency and to be a net exporter of petroleum products.

He said: “It is expected that in implementing a new law, there is bound to be some resistance to change, an opinion of learning, we are doing everything possible in ensuring that effective implementation of PIA is achieved.

“Government recently directed the sale of crude in naira to Dangote refinery and other refineries to eliminate the need for forex to purchase feedstock for local refineries, going forward, government wants to reaffirm its commitment to crude sale to Dangote refinery and other upcoming refineries in naira.

“Encourage investors to build refineries by providing an enabling environment. A recent approval was granted to invite Nigerian consortium-investors from South Korea which intend to establish four 100,000 barrels per day refineries in four different locations in Nigeria.

“We have adopted the public private partnership model to promote investment information partnership segments in the oil and gas sector, which would lead to establishment of more modular and mega refineries.”

Lokpobiri said the upstream regulatory commission had developed and published domestic crude supply obligation guidelines to enshrine transparency in the oil industry and ensure access to feed stock by our local refiners.

The minister was represented by the Director of Upstream at the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Kamoru Busari during a recent summit of the Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN) in Lagos. The theme of the summit was: ‘Making Nigeria A Net Exporter of Petroleum Products.’

NMDPRA

Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency (NMDPRA), Engineer Farouk Ahmed, said it was needful to reduce barriers in the industry particularly in the downstream.

He said that NMDPRA recognised the importance of private sector investment, which, he said, was critical for the development and expansion of the industry and giving focus on enforcement on penalties for violation of regulations.

Ahmed stated that the agency, therefore, encouraged the industry participant to comply with the PIA to ensure that NMDPRA maintains a monitoring and enforcement stand.

“We are not that kind of policemen. We are enablers of businesses. I enjoin the association to work together with the government to ensure a sustainable future for Nigeria and to continue their relentless strides to position as a flagship of progress in our country,” he said.

Dangote

The President, Dangote Industries Limited, (DIL), Aliko Dangote, decried that despite being the largest producer of crude oil in Africa, Nigeria had, for three decades, largely depended on imports to meet its refining products’ needs.

He, however, expressed happiness that that will no longer be the case as, according to him, Nigeria is now poised to transition from a net importer of petroleum products to a

net exporter of refined product and firmly establish itself as an emerging global player in the downstream sector. He said this impending transformation was indicative of how far Nigeria has come as an industry and as a nation.

Dangote said: “Europe is tightening its environmental standards, Holland and Belgium have banned exports of low quality petroleum products from their countries. “These low quality products used to be for Africa. The ban has forced some of these refineries to consider operating inland or to find new outlets for their products.

“At the same time, carbon tariffs in Europe are expected to rise overtime from 0.15Euro per barrel in 2022 to about Euro2.20 per barrel by 2030. “Africa imports about three billion barrels per day of petroleum products.

About half of this volume is imported by countries along the coast from Senegal to South Africa. “The same countries produce over 3.4 million barrels of crude per day which indeed highlight the problem of growth production capacity without production capacity.

“The imports come from Europe, Russia and other parts of the world. in 2023 alone, this trend was estimated to be worth approximately $17 billion.

“However, these markets could be more competitive if they sail from Nigeria if the crude oil and petroleum products travel shorter distances.”

Dangote stated that Nigeria and Africa could be completely self-sufficient. He said this had been done before and could certainly be done with petroleum products.

“Nigeria’s potential as a refining hub is not in doubt. What is required is that all stakeholders in the sector must consistently and continuously consult, cooperate and collaborate in order to ensure that the industry,” Dangote said.

Lagos State

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said there was a need to inspire new ideas and foster stronger partnership in the sector and make Nigeria a true net exporter of petroleum products.

He lauded CORAN for consistently championing the cause of domestic refining and fostering partnership across the value chain, through its advocacy and approach to reform the challenges facing the sector.

He also lauded to Nigerian refiners for their collective voices efforts in ensuring that Nigeria moves towards self sufficiency in petroleum product refinery and market. He said: “Lagos, as you know, is the economic powerhouse of Nigeria. I am actually aware of the central role we continue to play in driving the nation’s Industry and Energy Sector.

“Our state has consistently demonstrated its capacity for innovation and leadership in creating an environment where business can thrive and where strategic partnership like the one between government and key industry stakeholders can flourish.”

He said this was the moment in Nigeria’s economic journey, where increasing refinery capacity is not only essential for reducing the nation’s dependence on imported products, but also positioning Nigeria as a significant player in the global energy market.

He stated that this would, in turn, enhance job creation, enhance foreign exchange growth and reinforce the nation’s collecting goals towards economic diversification.

According to him, Lagos is supporting this vision through initiatives that enhance infrastructure, logistics and regulatory framework needed to encourage investment in the energy and refining sector.

CORAN

Chairman, CORAN Board of Trustees, Captain Emmanuel Iheanacho, who is a former Minister of Interior, said God created Nigeria such that it has a north coastline right next door to the Atlantic Ocean and other enviable locations.

He stated that if the location of factors, availability of resources, availability of technical capacity are taken into consideration, there was no reason people should currently be talking about Nigeria as a country that needs to make a transition from a net consumer to a net exporter of refined petroleum products.

He said it should have happened years ago, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen. He harped on value addition and decried that the country had lost out in terms of the benefits that it should have brought on the table.

Iheanacho, who is also Chairman, Eko Petrochem Refinery and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Integrated Oil & Gas, said every time the country produced one barrel of oil, quickly sells it and pockets the money or shares it, the country is leaving a lot of money on the table.

He said: “A lot of people spoke about value added, that we are missing, but nobody has actually put a number on it. But I will tell you very quickly today, we are buying one barrel of crude for $80 if you take one barrel of crude and you break it into refined components and you sell it, you will see $175.

If you take $80 away from $175 How much do you see? You will see like $95 every time you possess one barrel of oil.

“So we have a situation where out of 2.4 million barrels that we are entitled to as Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Country (OPEC), if we ramp up production to that level, would you guess the amount of money that we are living on the table every year?

Because we are not optimally utilising this opportunity. “We are talking about $83 billion. That’s what it is. It isn’t $6 billion. It isn’t $9 billion. We are talking of $83 billion that we are continuously missing.

Would you say if we have $83 billion available for the government to spend today, all these projects that we are having, social unrest, people are hungry, do you think we will continue to have it? No.

We will not.” He added: “So let me say that how can we move Nigeria from where it is now to the point where we become a net exporter instead of a net consumer of a preferred material products, one of the first things I think we should do is to ask ourselves, when we are refining, what are we refining?

“Several people have said that we are producing about 1.4 million, barrels a day. Let’s assume that we will obey OPEC. What have they allowed us? We can do 2.4 million barrels.

“So the very first thing that we need to do if we want to become the net exporter of refined petroleum products is to ramp up the production of crude. “We have to scale up the production of crude to the maximum level possible.

If we scale up the production of crude, we’ll have enough food for three things. “One, if we wanted to export it. Two, if we wanted to supply to our existing refinements, assuming that they are working.

And three, if we want to supply to the new refineries that are coming on stream. “So once that is done, the next thing that we have to do, of course, is to invest in additional refining infrastructure. We have to upgrade and expand existing refineries and build new ones to increase refinery capacity.”

Chairman, CORAN, Mr. Momoh Jimah Oyarekhua, said the country was not maximising all the components of refined products from its exported crude.

He decried that such a humongous amount of lost revenue would have been available for governance and human capital development and infrastructural provision in the country.

According to him, as the global landscape moves toward cleaner energy, Nigerian refineries must evolve by investing in sustainable technologies and practices.

He added that prioritising emission reduction and enhancing energy efficiency through advanced refining methods was essential. He also said that adopting best practices in waste management and resources conservation would help mitigate environmental impacts.

For him, to remain competitive in a rapidly changing industry, it is vital for refineries to stay ahead of global trends through research and development and to explore renewable energy sources for their operations.

Oyarekhua said: “Petroleum products’ traders and marketers play a crucial role in boosting demand for locally refined products. “By focusing on the promotion and distribution of these products, they can change market dynamics to favour domestic refineries.

It is essential to educate consumers about the economic and environmental advantages of choosing locally refined goods.

“Furthermore, collaborations between marketers and refineries can establish a dependable supply chain, ensuring that locally refined products remain readily available. Through strategic partnership, traders and marketers can significantly decrease Nigeria’s reliance on imported products.”

Last Line

“Deregulation of Nigeria’s downstream oil sector could transform refining by fostering competition, innovation and modernization, attracting foreign investment.

Refineries gain flexibility, enhancing profitability but face challenges like price fluctuations and regulatory gaps.

“Success depends on strategic investments in technology, infrastructure and a stable regulatory framework, alongside workforce preparation and sector-wide collaboration,” he added.

