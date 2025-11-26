‘Improved Tax Compliance, Increased Oil Output’ll Boost Fiscal Liquidity’

Although a declining oil price environment could diminish revenue gains in Nigeria in the coming months, analysts at FBNQuest have said that they expect, “improved tax compliance and sustained efforts to raise crude oil production,” to play a critical role in helping the country maintain stronger fiscal liquidity.

The analysts stated this while reacting to the latest communique issued by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

They noted that despite the fact that stability of the naira has reduced the additional gains to FAAC allocations previously driven by exchange rate depreciation, “FAAC allocation remains robust at N2.1 trillion ain November 2025 despite M-o-M dip.”

The analysts stated: “The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) reported that revenue disbursements to the three tiers of government totalled N2.1 trillion in November 2025 (from October revenue). This figure shows a marginal monthon-month (MoM) decline of 0.4% compared with October’s allocation.

“Despite this slight MoM dip, the overall revenue pool has remained anchored around the N2 trillion mark for the fourth consecutive month. This fiscal resilience is significant, given the stability of the naira, which has tempered the additional gains previously driven by exchange rate depreciation.”

They further said: “Similar with October’s allocation, exchange rate gains provided no support to the overall pool in November. The last inflow from this source was N41.3 billion reported in August.

“The lower MoM distributable revenue was primarily driven by a weaker value-added-tax (VAT) receipts, which fell to N670.3 billion from N812.6 billion recorded in the previous month.