Improved Revenue Boosts Oil-Producing States’ Share By 25.35% To N1.09trn

Nigeria’s key oil producing states got a total of N1.09 trillion as 13 per cent derivation revenue payments from the Federation Account between January and August this year, findings by New Telegraph show. The amount is 25.35 per cent, or N221.37 billion, higher than the N873.32 billion shared by the states in the corresponding period of 2024.

An analysis of Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) communiqués issued at the end of the nine meetings that the Committee has held this year, indicates that the oil producing states received N125.28 billion as thirteen per cent derivation revenue payments for January; N136.04 billion for February; N132.61 billion for March; N152.55 billion for April; N124.08 billion for May, N120.76 billion for June, N120.36 billion for July and N183.01 billion for August.

Apart from their statutory allocations, the country’s major oil producing states, such as, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Imo, Edo, Ondo and Anambra, also receive 13 per cent of oil revenue from the Federation Account as Derivation Fund, to enable them tackle the environmental problems associated with oil drilling.

Thus, the statement released, last week, by the Director, Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, on the outcome of the FAAC meeting for September 2025, said that the committee, which shared a total sum of N2.23 trillion to the three tiers of government as Federation Allocation for the month of August 2025 from a gross total of N3.64 trillion, also shared the sum of N180.01 billion to the oil producing states as 13 per cent derivation revenue.

The statement said: “The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), at its September 2025 meeting chaired by the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, shared a total sum of N2.225 trillion to the three tiers of government as Federation Allocation for the month of August 2025 from a gross total of N3.635 trillion.

“From the stated amount inclusive of Gross Statutory Revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), and Exchange Difference, the Federal Government received N810.047 billion, the States received N709.831 billion, and the Local Government Councils got N522.228 billion, while the Oil Producing States received N183.012 billion as Derivation, (13% of Mineral Revenue).

“The sum of N124.839 billion was given for the cost of collection, while N1.285 trillion was allocated for Transfers Intervention and Refunds.” Further analysis of the nine communiqués released by the FAAC between January and September shows that the 13 per cent derivation revenue payment received by the states for August 2025 (N183.01 billion) is the highest so far this year.

Analysts note that reforms introduced by the country’s current administration, following its inauguration on May 29, 2023, have led to major oil producing states, along with their non-oil producing counterparts, generally receiving higher FAAC allocations, occasioned by exchange rate gains in the oil sector and increased oil production.

Indeed, an analysis of FAAC communiqués and data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), last year, shows that 13 percent derivation revenue payments to the oil-producing states, from the Federation account, jumped by 102.26 per cent (N679.26 billion) to N1.34 trillion in 2024, compared with N664.22 billion in the preceding year.

Also, data obtained from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), indicates that there has generally been an increase Nigeria’s oil output in recent times. Significantly, in January this year, the country met its Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) production quota of 1.5 million barrels of oil per day (bpd), for the first time since the quota was set — for the 2024 period — at the global oil cartel’s ministerial meeting on November 30, 2023.

Similarly, latest NUPRC data shows that the country’s crude oil production grew by 5.5percent year-on-year in August 2025, averaging 1.43 million barrels per day (bpd) compared to 1.36 million bpd in the same period last year, showing that the nation achieved 96 percent of its OPEC production quota of 1.5 million bpd. This performance, the commission stated, reflects improved output levels across key oil terminals and signals a stronger recovery in the upstream sector.