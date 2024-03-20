Improved port reforms boosting cargo inflow

In 2013, the Federal Government commissioned a Corruption Risk Assessment (CRA) on the Nigerian port sector through the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) in partnership with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Technical Unit on Governance and Anti-Corruption Reforms (TUGAR) and the Bureau for Public Procurement under the umbrella of the InterAgency Task Team (IATT). It was revealed by the government that the main objective of the reform was to increase efficiency in port operation, decrease cost of port services to stakeholders, decrease cost to the government for the support of the port sector and to attract private sector participation. Following the assessment, the CRA outlined an array of measures to minimise corruption at the ports.

Also, it created a harmonised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and anti-corruption policies for port agencies and stakeholders. Moreover, it advised the creation of the Port Service Support Portal (PSSP) to serve as a centralised complaints management mechanism. The CRA also developed a single process manual – called the Nigerian Ports Process Manual (NPPM) – which contains the harmonised, sequenced, and numbered steps required to implement each activity in the ports sector, from arrival and departure of ships to terminal operation, custom clearing of goods, and immigration. Three years later, NPPM became the instrument for institutionalising the Executive Order in the ports sector signed in 2017 by former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, which serves as part of the ease of doing business reform by the Federal Government. The NSC was appointed to lead the monitoring and enforcement of the implementation of the manual.

Other agencies appointed to support the implementation efforts are the ICPC, Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). Further, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo directed the establishment of the Port Standing Task Team (PSTT) by the Chairman of the ICPC, to serve as the operational and enforcement outfit, with members from the aforementioned agencies. The task team has remits including the dismantling of the corruption network fuelling the congestion within port areas. It has the responsibility of carrying out port surveillance to generate evidence-based infractions against the SOPs, the NPPM, and the ease of doing business policy of the federal government. The task team is also empowered to carry out swift enforcement actions based on confirmed intelligence reports. Results However, 18 years after the commencement of the various reforms, cargo inflow into the country has increased by 300 per cent to 900,000 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units, (TEUs) from 300,000 TEUs, due to the ongoing port reform.

According to the Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko Koko, the port reform was undertaken but many people did not know that there were aspects of institutional reform and infrastructural reform, some of which government is dealing with at the moment. He explained at a breakfast meeting organised by Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria (MARAN) with the theme: ‘Examining the challenges hindering the efficiency of e-call up system and solutions’ that government had seen positive effect of the reform in terms of expanding the possibilities of the economy, following the increased cargo inflow into the country. Bello-koko said: “ The time we are talking about we were doing between 300,000 to 400,000 TEUs; we are moving in the era of 900,000 TEUs and one million TEUs, so where would they be, where would you be keeping all these trucks that would service the number we are dealing with? The system must be allowed to open up and expand, that is where you experience development.” Issues Notwithstanding, the President, National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMLCA), Lucky Amiwero, faulted the concession agreement, saying there was no proper legislative framework backing the agreement.

Amiwero explained that prior to the ceding of port operation to terminal operators in 2005, there was no such thing as gridlock, noting that each port operated their holding bay, where trucks wait to load their respective consignments out of the port. He added that the hindrances that constitute the gridlock and economic waste to the nation was lack of holding bays and trailer packs, stressing that was the essence of the problem on Eto.

The president stressed that the country operates the most expensive port in the world, maintaining that the gridlock at the port access road was a huge economic drain and a national embarrassment as a result of ceding port operations among other issues. According to him, the port was not supposed to be concessioned for more than five years, saying that since it had been leased, no control, no economic regulator. He said: “Shippers’ Council is just on paper, if you are talking about economic regulator it must come out with the law, there is no law backing it up. “We should have addressed that issue. Twenty years after the concession, we are still talking about how cargoes can move into the port.

If concession was properly done with holding bays and trailer packs we would not be having those problems because what we are having is mismanagement of that private ceding of the three elements; port regulation, operations and land lords. “The Nigerian port system is expected to serve the economy and to meet the needs of port users in a manner which is economically and environmentally sustainable, through the establishment of an appropriate operational process; efficient port procedure among others.” Last line Government should invest in port modernisation in order to attract more investors to the country