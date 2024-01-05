Improved Policy Direction, Security to Boost Food Production

Stakeholders in the agric sector believe the current year will be determined by a lot of factors, including intentional focus on agric value chains through right government policies and implementation, Taiwo Hassan reports

Indeed, the country’s agric sector will be at the centrestage this year for the administration of President Bola Tinubu, as stakeholders wait to scrutinise his agric policies to know if they are in tandem with his successor, former President Muhammadu Buhari. On assumption of power in May 29, 2023, President Tinubu remarked that the country’s agric sector was one of the cardinal sectors that he intended to transform to ensure abundant food security. Following the spate of insecurity around the country’s agric sector, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the country’s agric sector, in response to the current food inflation in the country.

Agric policy

During the national broadcast, President Tinubu spoke about the soaring prices of food items in the country, saying that his administration has had a multi- stakeholder engagement with various farmers’ associations and operators within the agricultural value chain. As a follow up, stakeholders and Nigerians alike will be waiting to see food inflation ease in 2024. Also, last year, President Tinu- bu ordered the release of 200,000 metric tonnes of grains from strategic reserves to households across the 36 states and FCT to moderate prices.

The objective of the release of 200,000 metric tonnes grains will be under scrutiny as Nigerians await the impacts on food production this year. In addition, the Federal Gov- ernment also pointed out that it would be providing 225,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser, seedlings and other inputs to farmers, who are committed to the country’s food security agenda. With 2024 coming to stay, the All Farmers Association of Nige- ria (AFAN) will be collaborating with government to ensure that genuine farmers benefit from the 225,000 metric tonnes fertiliser. Also, last year, government stated that it planned to support cultivation of 500,000 hectares of farmland and all-year-round farming practice. All this will remain on course this year.

To be specific, N200 billion out of the N500 billion approved by the National Assembly will be disbursed in 2024. Already, the administration will invest N50 billion each to cultivate 150,000 hectares of rice and maize. N50 billion each will also be earmarked to cultivate 100,000 hectares of wheat and cassava. This expansive agricultural programme will be implemented targeting small-holder farmers and leveraging large-scale private sector players in the agric business with strong performance record.

Food insecurity

Already, Nigeria is facing one of the most challenging times in its agricultural sector, being triggered by food insecurity. This may not be unconnected with the mitigating factors affecting the country in general. Food insecurity will be one of the main focus in 2024 as Nigeria plans to aggregate food production. Recently, troops of the military high command have noticed efforts by terrorists to impede farming activities in the northern region of the country. The military expressed concern over the activities of terrorists in various northern villages, including the imposition of levies on farm owners before they are allowed access to their own farmlands.

A report by the military stated that if not addressed, these issues could result in severe food insecurity and have numerous adverse effects on the socioeconomic structure of the affected areas. The report, however, stated that troops of the military had taken various steps to check- mate the activities of terrorists as well as protect the villages under attack. A state of emergency was declared in July 2023 by President Tinubu due to food insecurity, which was largely a result of terrorist attacks in agrarian areas of the country, especially the north.

Oladele Fajana, a security expert, mentioned that maintaining the safety of farmers was essential in order to achieve food security in the country. According to him, “it is good that the military has observed the threats itself, although it is not a new development. Also, note that the President is keen on making food available in abundance. He has this in his manifesto and has also said it on several occasions. One of the most effective ways to achieve this is to give adequate security to the farmers. As it is, many farmers are scared of going to their farms.”

Agric sector’s employment In 2024, the growth of employment in the country’s agric sector will be under focus. Indeed, agriculture already accounts for about 35.21 per cent of employment in Nigeria (as at 2021), the target is to double this percentage to about 70 per cent in the long term. President Bola Tinubu’s man- date to create jobs for teeming youth population will be achieved with between five and 10 million more jobs created within the val- ue chain, working with the cur- rent 500,000 hectares of arable land and the several hundreds of thousands more farmlands to be developed in the medium term.

In 2024, the administration has indicated that food and water are the bedrock of survival and, therefore, is calling on all Nigerians to partner with the administration in ensuring the success of this strategic intervention. In particular, the administration is working assiduously to ensure that Nigerians do not struggle with their essential needs.

Grain crisis

The ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict is still having major impact on cost of grains in the country and also threatening food security. Currently, the war is preventing the importation of grains like wheat and other agro commodities into the country. For instance, scarcity of animal feeds for some times now has been rocking the country’s agric sector and this has culminated in skyrocketing prices, which is beyond Nigerian farmers’ limits. Amid this development, the South West wing of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), last year, called on the Federal Government to intervene in the ‘lingering grain crisis,’ stating that the incessant increase in the cost of grains was laying siege on the poultry sector.

In fact, PAN, which decried the acute scarcity of maize and soya bean, said that the poultry industry, worth billions of naira, may suffer a drastic collapse if the government does not salvage the situation.

Transportation and storage

One of the key areas in the country’s agric sector for this year will be transportation and storage. The cost of transporting agricultural products has been a major challenge (due to permits, toll gates, and other associated costs). When the costs of moving farm produce is significantly impacted- it will immediately be passed to the consumers, which will affect the price of food. Meanwhile, logistics operators will be waiting patiently for government’s intervention so as not to further skyrocket prices of food in 2024.

Biotechnology

Genetic Modified Organism (GMO) is expected to make an impactful change in the country’s agriculture this year. Already, the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) has disclosed that the introduction of biotechnology in the country’s agric sector would ultimately reduce the country’s food import bills on food importation and improved food security in the country. This is expected to be very crucial as the country is currently being confronted with $10 billion worth of food stuff annually imported from abroad to meet food and agricultural product needs.

Last line

Agric stakeholders will be keenly looking forward to some of the immediate interventions pledged by the government that are meant to tackle food crisis in the country this year.