Improved Learning Outcomes: FG Tasks SUBEBs Effective School Programmes

The Federal Government has charged chairmen of State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) to prioritise the implementation of Effective School Programmes (ESP), aimed at ensuring improved learning outcomes and producing graduates with effective life skills.

Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi, gave the charge on Monday in Abuja

at a meeting between SUBEB chairmen and coordinating directors of the Effective School Programme (ESP) on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, equipping students with the requisite skills would enable them to effectively participate and compete favourably in the 21st-century knowledge economy.

He said: “As a Commission, we have considered the prime importance of investing in improving key aspects of UBE delivery with a view to having better outcomes.

“This resolve is what prompted our drive towards reinventing the mechanisms for improved inputs and processes in the implementation of UBE activities, as this would be the safe guarantee of improved outcomes.

“ESP seeks to ensure collective actions at national and state levels in ensuring that prescribed minimum standards in basic education service delivery are attained and further scaled up towards ensuring the effectiveness of teaching and learning with commensurate learning outcomes.”

Bobboyi who noted the desire of the Commission to support SUBEBs towards implementing the minimum standards in all the schools previously designated as UBEC e-learning centres, added that the distribution of instructional materials, installation of satellite-based education system, training of head teachers and teachers in the effective schools would follow immediately.

“As the programme progresses, additional improvements will be made in the schools with the goal of meeting the minimum standards in basic education.

“It is envisaged that through this effort, we will create Centres of Excellence as we improve the inputs and processes deployed for teaching and learning in the schools.”

The Dean of Chairmen, SUBEB, Prof. Shehu Adaramaja who disclosed that Nigeria ranks second in terms of literacy level in Africa, noted that full implementation of smart education would enable Nigeria to lead the African continent in literacy level.

According to him, the transformation of the e-learning programme into ESP would help improve the education outcomes of Nigerian students.