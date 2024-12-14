Improved Infrastructure Drives Schools Enrollment In Sokoto – Commissioner

Share

The Commissioner of Information and Orientation in Sokoto State, Alhaji Sambo Bello Danchadi, has said that over 800,000 children in the state have been enrolled into basic schools, marking a drastic increase in the number of enrolment into public primary schools in the state.

Alhaji Danchadi attributed the increased enrolment to the efforts of the state governor, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, to improve education infrastructure across the state.

The commissioner disclosed this at a post-budget presentation press conference where he gave a breakdown of the 2025 budget of the state presented by Governor Aliyu to the State House of Assembly recently.

Governor Aliyu presented a budget estimate of N526 billion for the 2025 fiscal year.

He said the state government had, since coming into office in 2023, improved education infrastructure across the state through the massive construction of classrooms, perimeter fences across several public schools, improvement in the welfare of teachers and the provision of instructional aides to public schools.

He also stated that the state will focus more on driving up school enrollment data across the state as work continues on the improvement of school infrastructure and the provision of teaching aids.

“These efforts bring about an increase in enrollment, particularly for Girls in our primary schools as over 800,000 children have been enrolled in school since 2023, with a particular focus on increasing girls’ enrollment. Between 2023 and May 2024, there has been a 7.4% increase in girls’ enrollment in primary schools.

“The increase in enrollment, especially among girls, is a positive development in promoting gender equality in education. By addressing barriers to girls’ education, such as cultural norms or economic constraints, the administration is empowering women and contributing to the broader goal of gender equity.

“It is a well-known fact that educating girls has long-term socio-economic benefits, including improved health, reduced poverty, and enhanced community development/” he said.

According to the Commissioner, “the State Government has executed various projects, including the construction of over 170 blocks of classrooms and toilets in our basic schools, like Karfen Chana Primary School, Kiri Sallamawa Primary School (Gada), JSS Margai (Kebbe), IDP Camp Primary School Goronyo, Gyal-Gyal JSS (Wurno), Bada-Bada Primary School, Kware LGA.

“Similarly renovation and fencing of 79 dilapidated structures in our schools was carried out across the state such as Inname Primary School, Asara Primary School in Gwadabawa LGA, JSS Labani in Silame LGA, Maitandu Primary School, Isa LGA among others, as well as provision of instructional materials and furniture.”

Danchadi said the governor’s vision on education was to improve on the availability of quality education infrastructure so as to provide students with a conducive earning environment.

“The construction and renovation of schools will significantly improve the availability of quality educational infrastructure, particularly at the junior secondary schools level.

“These initiatives will provide students with a better learning environment, which is essential for effective education. The expansion of secondary education infrastructure will help accommodate the growing population of school-age children and increase access to education in rural and underserved areas.”

He also noted that the state government was no longer indebted to its students on scholarship within and outside Nigeria, adding that an outstanding N460m had been paid to enable Sokoto students in Indian universities to graduate.

“The Sokoto State Government, under Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has also paid all the outstanding bills for local and international students of tertiary institutions.

“A case in point, only last week, the Deputy Governor, Engr. Idris Muhammad Gobir, received in the audience, medical students of an Indian University, who came to thank the State Government for settling the sum of N460 million which enabled their graduation in various professions in the health sector. This is in addition to the regular payment of WAEC, NECO NABTEB, and NBAIS, as well as the purchase of JAMB forms.

“Governor Aliyu’s administration in cognizance of the importance of education as the bedrock for any sustainable development has made substantial progress in addressing the challenges facing the sector in Sokoto State.

“Through infrastructure development, increased funding, and targeted initiatives to improve access and quality, especially for girls and marginalized groups, the government is laying a strong foundation for the future.

“His focus is on improving the physical environment for learning, enhancing examination processes, and empowering youth with formal and non-formal education will have a lasting impact on the state’s educational outcomes.

“Continued investment and strategic planning in these areas are essential for ensuring that the gains made are sustained and expanded.

“Only this week, the State Executive Council at one of its regular meetings, approved the award of contracts for comprehensive rehabilitation and repairs of the two command Secondary Schools in Sokoto and Shagari, as well as some of our premier Secondary Schools, such as the prestigious Nagarta College, Government Science Secondary School Yabo and Sultan Abubakar College.

“At the same time, the government also awarded the contract for complete rehabilitation and repairs of the Marafa Danbaba Primary School and Magajin Rafi Primary School, Tudunwada in Sokoto,” he added.

