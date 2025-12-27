Improved Gas Supply Boosts Power Generation – NISO

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has announced a significant improvement in power generation following the repair and restoration of the vandalised Lagos–Escravos–Lagos gas supply infrastructure.

The restoration, carried out by the Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC), has enhanced gas supply to several key thermal power plants across the country, marking a positive step toward stabilising electricity supply and improving grid reliability nationwide.

NISO disclosed that gradual power offtake is currently ongoing at the affected power plants to ensure a smooth recovery process and maintain the stability of both the gas supply network and the national electricity grid.

According to the operator, the measured approach is designed to prevent system stress while guaranteeing a reliable electricity supply to industries, businesses and households.

The system operator also revealed that other thermal power plants remain on standby, awaiting confirmation of gas supply from their respective suppliers between now and Saturday, December 27, 2025.

Once confirmed, these plants will be integrated into the national grid to further strengthen generation capacity and reduce the risk of power outages.

NISO reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with power generation companies, gas suppliers and regulatory agencies to monitor developments and address operational challenges in real time.

The organisation urged electricity consumers to continue practising energy conservation as coordinated efforts to stabilise power supply progress.