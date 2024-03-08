Improve Your Knowledge, Artificial Intelligence Does Not Replace Human Expertise – SAN 

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Abiodun Adediran Olatunji, has counselled law firms in the country to embrace technology-driven legal practice in order to respond to the demands of Artificial Intelligence, thus deploying its use effectively and responsibly.

The legal icon gave the advice on Thursday while delivering the Maiden Alumni Lecture of the Faculty of Law, University of Ibadan with the lecture entitled: “Artificial Intelligence and the Future of the Legal Profession”.

To him, Nigerian Law firms must invest heavily in technology and artificial intelligence competencies for their lawyers, thereby seeking to understand the potential and limitations of how AI can enhance their work. He, however, cautioned that AI does not replace human expertise, and so lawyers must still leverage their knowledge, ethical judgment, creativity, and emotional intelligence to complement the tools of AI.

The Alumni Lecturer concluded that as our society is fast becoming more and more dependent on systems, using AI, legal practitioners must continuously acquire new skills and competencies such as data literacy, data protection, digital fluency, and critical thinking, and adopt new ways of working and collaborating with AI.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships, Professor Oluyemisi Bamgbose, SAN, who represented

the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kayode O. Adebowale, said Alumni Lectures serve as a valuable resource for Alumni’s personal and professional development, as well as, encouraging knowledge sharing.

She added that such lecturers bring real-world experiences and expertise to their lectures, offering valuable insights and practical advice to current students. She added that the Alumni lectures provide avenues for networking opportunities for students to connect with successful professionals in their field, potentially leading to mentorship, internships, or job opportunities.

She commended Mr Abiodun Olatunji, SAN, for embodying the spirit of excellence and service that UI holds dear, noting that Mr Olatunji’s dedication to the University’s mission is evident through his active involvement in activities at the Faculty and University.

The Dean of Law, Professor Simisola Akintola, had explained in her welcome address that the lecture was organised to engage in a discourse of immense importance that will shape the trajectory of the legal profession in years to come.

She added that the advent of AI has ushered in a new era, “one that challenges our traditional notions and prompts us to re-imagine the boundaries of our profession,” she said.

Professor Akintola said legal practitioners, scholars, and students stand at a pivotal juncture, where embracing technological advancement is no longer an option but a necessity.