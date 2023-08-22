Improve Quality Of Justice System In Nigeria, Ayorinde Tells New AGF

The newly appointed Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has been tasked to improve the quality of the justice system in the country.

The request came from the former Chairman, Nigeria Legal Aid Council, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), who also expressed confidence in the ability of the newly appointed AGF.

In a heartfelt congratulatory message, Ayorinde specifically stated that he had no doubt in the abilities of the new AGF to deliver in his new assignment, just as he described the Minister as the ’right man for the job’ and expressed the excitement of many lawyers about his appointment.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had on Monday sworn in Fagbemi (SAN) as the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, among other ministers.

According to Ayorinde, with a legal career that has flourished with professional achievements for close to four decades, Fagbemi will improve the quality of the Justice System in the country.

He urged Prince Fagbemi to bring a practical approach to the myriad of problems he will be inheriting as AGF, particularly cases that have implications for human rights and the economy.

Ayorinde said, ”There is a direct connection between our penchant in the past for throwing away binding agreements, endless litigation and costly dispute resolution procedures which could have been settled to the benefit of the country”.

He stated that Fagbemi holds a promise as an Attorney General that truly represents the interest of the public in legal proceedings for the enforcement of law and the assertion and protection of public rights.

“I am convinced that we have a brilliant Attorney General in Lateef Fagbemi (SAN). He is not only a very good learned brother, but also someone in whom I have the highest confidence regarding his abilities.

“As a learned brother of the inner Bar with immaculate records of good practice, I do not doubt his capability and capacity to discharge the difficult duties of the office of Attorney General of the Federation creditably and most professionally.

“I have a very big hope that Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) will succeed. He will be an Attorney General and Minister of Justice that properly advises the government on constitutional and legal issues, one that upholds the rule of law and denounces lawlessness like disobedience of court orders.

“Let me join other well-wishers to congratulate this erudite Senior Advocate of Nigeria of extraordinary legal skills and knowledge.

“The new AGF has diverse knowledge in different areas of law practice, arbitration, alternative dispute resolution, commercial law, land and border disputes. Here is wishing Prince Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi (SAN), a successful tenure”, Ayorinde added.